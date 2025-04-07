Elektrobit showcases pioneering SDV innovations from cloud to cockpit at Auto Shanghai 2025

Elektrobit underscores its position as the software-defined vehicle (SDV) enabler leading automotive transformation with its roadmap to software-defined vehicles

Elektrobit will showcase transformative software solutions, spotlighting its expanding line of open-source and virtual development solutions that enable carmakers to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). At this year’s Auto Shanghai attendees will see and learn about a range of groundbreaking software solutions including a world first: an open-source operating system (OS) solution assessed compliant with automotive functional safety standards, a fail-operational solution for future autonomous and x-by-wire systems, an in-vehicle network solution for zonal architecture, virtual SDV development as well as a futuristic Next-Gen Digital Cockpit Demonstrator.

The highlights being presented by Elektrobit on its booth #2BA051, Hall 2.2 at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (NECC) at Auto Shanghai include:

CES Innovation Award-winner EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications: the first and only award-winning functional safety-compliant open-source OS solution designed to meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry.

the first and only award-winning functional safety-compliant open-source OS solution designed to meet the evolving demands of the automotive industry. Next-Generation Digital Cockpit: a sleek pillar-to-pillar curved display powered by Google Gemini Gen AI, Unreal Engine, Android and Elektrobit’s Theming Engine. The cockpit demonstrator showcases how HMI design can evolve over the vehicle lifecycle, offering flexibility for branding, localization and customization requirements.

a sleek pillar-to-pillar curved display powered by Google Gemini Gen AI, Unreal Engine, Android and Elektrobit’s Theming Engine. The cockpit demonstrator showcases how HMI design can evolve over the vehicle lifecycle, offering flexibility for branding, localization and customization requirements. Virtual SDV Development Environment: the cloud-based platform allows for seamless development, prototyping, testing and validation, thereby turning bold ideas into production-ready solutions, that are scalable, and faster than ever.

the cloud-based platform allows for seamless development, prototyping, testing and validation, thereby turning bold ideas into production-ready solutions, that are scalable, and faster than ever. Software for fail-operational systems: an advanced software solution enabling guaranteed continuous operation in next-generation autonomous vehicles, SAE L3, and x-by-wire applications, ensuring safety and high reliability even in case of safety-relevant electronic system failures.

an advanced software solution enabling guaranteed continuous operation in next-generation autonomous vehicles, SAE L3, and x-by-wire applications, ensuring safety and high reliability even in case of safety-relevant electronic system failures. Advanced in-vehicle network for zonal architecture: a revolutionary in-vehicle network solution designed to maximize performance, streamline connectivity, and accelerate gateway functionality with optimized hardware utilization.

Elektrobit CEO Maria Anhalt is joined by key members of the global Elektrobit team, including Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Managing Director Christoph Herzig, newly appointed Head of Research & Development Demetrio Aiello, and Head of Strategy and Portfolio Jagan Rajagopalan. Head of Strategic Business Development, Dr. Siegfried Dirr will also be attending.

CEO Maria Anhalt highlighted the importance of the event during this transformative period for the automotive industry: “Auto Shanghai 2025 is a significant event for the automotive ecosystem and a pivotal moment for SDVs. Elektrobit’s solutions empower automakers to deliver smarter, safer and more sustainable mobility solutions with new levels of speed, flexibility and scalability.”

General Manager at Elektrobit China Wilson Ni underlined the wide-ranging portfolio offered by Elektrobit: “Our virtual SDV development environment, AUTOSAR-compliant fail-operational systems, EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, zonal architecture innovations, and next-generation digital cockpit solutions exemplify how open-source and cutting-edge technologies are redefining automotive software from cloud to cockpit.”

Via an extensive network of partnerships with leading global and local innovators in SDV, Elektrobit is working every day to redefine the ways in which industry responds to the mobility challenges of tomorrow. An example of Elektrobit’s thought leadership, the groundbreaking SDV levels classification, has revolutionized the way industry assesses software-defined mobility. Using a scale of zero to five, Elektrobit’s SDV levels are an effective and simple illustration of the evolutionary steps towards achieving different iterations of the SDV.

Visit Elektrobit and experience live demonstrations of the technologies and solutions highlighted above from April 23 to May 2, 2025, on our booth #2BA051, Hall 2.2 at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, China.

SOURCE: Elektrobit