Elektrobit open-source breakthrough accelerates transition to software-defined mobility

EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications provides the industry with the first open source-based automotive OS solution for safety applications, including full life cycle maintenance

Elektrobit today announced EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, the world’s first open-source operating system (OS) solution assessed to be compliant with automotive functional safety standards.

The groundbreaking solution has received a positive technical assessment by TÜV Nord for the safety element out of context (SEooC) based on the two safety standards ISO 26262 ASIL B and IEC 61508 SIL 2. Long the norm in other hi-tech industries, the impact of free open-source software (FOSS) in automotive has until now been limited by the industry’s strict safety requirements. With EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, automotive manufacturers and suppliers can for the first time utilize Linux in safety-related high-performance computing (HPC) functional domains such as applications for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AV). A versatile solution, it can also be utilized in safety-relevant domains in other industries such as healthcare, machine engineering, and energy.

EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications comes with up to 15 years of maintenance to ensure security throughout the product’s lifetime – another industry benchmark. Additional key benefits of the solution include up to 50 percent faster time to market due to faster development cycles with open source, resulting in significant cost savings. Open source further sets itself apart from proprietary software through its inherent transparency, flexibility, and security.

“This is a revolutionary step forward for automotive software; many in the industry have been striving towards this goal. We are proud to be the first to succeed in elevating software development and maintenance for safety-critical functions to a globally recognized standard,” said Mike Robertson, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director at Elektrobit. “The end user should see more and improved software-defined vehicles on the road sooner. And just like they are used to from their phones, they will receive over-the-air updates to their vehicles over the entire life cycle, with carmakers able to deploy quickly and cost-effectively. The future of software-defined mobility is here!”

Leading technology companies, including Arm and Canonical, are collaborating with Elektrobit to accelerate the transformation towards software-defined mobility and have welcomed the announcement.

“The automotive industry is undergoing a massive shift with advanced driver experiences, electrification, and autonomy driving a need for more compute, software, and AI,” said Dipti Vachani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Line of Business at Arm. “Safety is non-negotiable in the mobility sector, and Arm and other industry players collaborating with Elektrobit to fill the gap for a safety-certified OSS solution marks a significant milestone in the development of software-defined vehicles.”

“We are excited to contribute to Elektrobit’s groundbreaking initiative to close the gap between safety-critical requirements and open-source software,” said Bertrand Boisseau, Automotive Sector Lead at Canonical. “The introduction of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications, which leverages Ubuntu, marks a significant advancement in the field of software-defined vehicles. This innovative solution paves the way for the development of safer and more reliable vehicles, pushing the automotive industry forward.”

EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications is now available for project integration worldwide. To learn more, please visit https://www.elektrobit.com/products/ecu/eb-corbos/linux-for-safety-applications. You may also register for the online live reveal on April 26. Or visit us at Auto China in Beijing (April 25 – May 4) to experience a live demonstration at the Elektrobit booth #W1-W10.

SOURCE: Elektrobit