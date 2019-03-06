Elektrobit enables the future of automated driving in Korea at Automotive Testing Expo 2019

Elektrobit, a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, is exhibiting at the Automotive Testing Expo 2019 from March 6-9 at KINTEX in Seoul, marking their one-year anniversary in Korea.

At their booth (#2039), EB’s experts will demonstrate their latest software for the development of ADAS and automated driving, highlighting their new cloud-based test lab for highly automated driving (HAD). Visitors will also be able to learn more about EB corbos and EB Assist CAR Box for HAD development. EB Assist CAR Box offers high-precision data-logging, replaying, and simulation to enhance testing and validation activities, while EB corbos helps carmakers step into the world of high-performance computing with an easy-to-use and scalable software performance platform for developing high performance controllers.

Located in Korea’s thriving technology hub, Pangyo, EB is situated near its local customers and provides these OEMs and suppliers with the solutions they need, quickly and efficiently. Having delivered more than 1 billion devices for more than 100 million cars on the road today, EB is bringing their experience and 30-year heritage to Korea. The local team specializes in dynamic software solutions for AUTOSAR, ADAS and HMI development that match the unique requirements and expectations of the Korean market.

”We’re proud to celebrate the anniversary of our Korean branch and are incredibly thankful for the team of experts on the ground in Pangyo,” said Alexander Kocher, President and Managing Director of Elektrobit. ”Our automotive software specialists in the region have not only ensured that our existing customers have the local support they require, but they are constantly innovating to provide the best solutions for this unique and fast-paced market.”

”We’ve enjoyed a successful year in the region and look forward to continuing to grow our business with new customers and partnerships in 2019,” said Yongwook Lee, country manager at EB. ”Korea is an important market for EB and we’re excited to participate in events like the Automotive Testing Expo, where we can connect with our current customers and showcase our expertise in highly automated driving to potential future customers.”

