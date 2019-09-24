Elektrobit enables the future of automated driving in China at Automotive Testing Expo China 2019

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, is exhibiting at the Automotive Testing Expo China 2019 from Sept. 24-26 in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center.

At their booth (#1010, Hall1), EB’s experts will demonstrate the latest technologies for automated driving testing and validation. Highlighted will be its EB Assist product line, comprised of hardware and software products that enable car makers and Tier 1 supplier to successfully develop, test, visualize, validate and build ADAS and automated driving functions and systems for mass production. Visitors will be able to learn about EB Assist CAR Box, EB Assist ADTF, EB Assist Busmirror, a cloud-based validation toolchain and a Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) simulation solution.

An EB expert will also give a speech during the event on Thursday, Sept. 26, on the topic of solving the validation challenge of automated driving.

”Testing and validation is an increasingly important task for car makers and suppliers as their vehicles become more automated. Our presence at the Automotive Testing Expo China gives us an opportunity to introduce how EB products can help them bring automated driving solutions to market more quickly and cost effectively,” said Martin Schleicher, executive vice president, business management at Elektrobit.

”China is a significant and growing market for EB, and we have achieved great successes here with innovative customers such as WM Motor and partnerships with industry leaders like Baidu,” said Francis Man, vice president and managing director, Elektrobit in China. ”We look forward to connecting with current customers and building new relationships at the Automotive Testing Expo China.”

SOURCE: Elektrobit