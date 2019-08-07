Elektrobit chosen as partner by Baidu to enable safe autonomous driving for Apollo

SHANGHAI, August 7, 2019 – Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAIDU) and Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today signed a strategic partnership in which EB will provide automotive infrastructure software for the Apollo Computing Unit (ACU), Baidu’s advanced in-vehicle computing platform for autonomous driving.

The ACU, an autonomous driving in-vehicle computing platform for mass production, is one of the most important products of Baidu Apollo, which is being developed with 156 industry partners including Chinese automakers.

EB is providing its EB tresos automotive basic software products to the Baidu ACU-Advanced Automated Valet Parking project. EB tresos enables the development of AUTOSAR standard-compliant software for automotive electronic control units (ECUs) with the highest levels of functional safety, up to ISO 26262 ASIL D. EB’s industry-leading software will allow car manufacturers and suppliers using ACU to expedite the market introduction of safe systems for Automated Valet Parking.

EB is an important strategic partner and plays an integral role in Baidu Apollo’s ongoing efforts to accelerate the intelligent transformation of the automotive industry, Elektrobit’s software is cutting-edge in terms of capabilities and adheres to the absolute highest quality and safety standards in the industry. EB will be deeply engaged with the Baidu Apollo team.

“Baidu Apollo has made tremendous strides in just two years since its launch, with support from leaders in the automotive industry, in China and around the world,” said Alexander Kocher, President and Managing Director, Elektrobit. “China is an important and strategic market for EB, therefore we are glad to bring our products and experience into the ACU. We are extremely proud to be a partner and look forward to working with Baidu as well as the whole industry to accelerate the development of automated driving based on Apollo.”

The partnership was unveiled today during a signing ceremony between the two organizations. Elektrobit is also working with Baidu Apollo in further areas and just published a joint whitepaper on reliable and safe maps for automated driving.

