Elektrobit at IAA Mobility 2025: Partnerships and innovative solutions fuel software-defined vehicle growth

Elektrobit continues to build and strengthen relationships with established automotive partners and industry players to support and enable robust software-defined vehicle strategies

At IAA Mobility in Munich, September 9-14, 2025 (press day September 8), Elektrobit will showcase its expanding line of open-source and virtual development solutions enabling carmakers to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Elektrobit technology is powering the future of automotive software from HMI and virtual development to over-the-air (OTA) updates, cloud-native workflows and safety-critical systems.

Elektrobit highlights at the AUMOVIO booth in Hall B1.B01 include reimagining in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) development with IVI and SDV application solutions empowering OEMs, Tier 1s and third-party developers to decouple software creation from hardware constraints. This cloud-native, hardware-independent environment enables early-stage design and prototyping, helping teams bring infotainment features and SDV-ready applications to market faster – with higher quality and reduced cost.

Additionally, Elektrobit will be featured in the following partners’ IAA demonstrations and activities:

AWS, Hall A2.B10: In a speech on September 9, 11.30 am at the IAA Theater sponsored by AWS, Elektrobit’s Isaac Trefz will discuss scaling automotive safety with open-source software for next-generation SDVs using Elektrobit’s industry-first EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications on AWS. The solution leverages an AWS-native deployment of safety-ready components including hypervisors and open-source Linux. This ASIL B-compliant, open-source platform enables faster prototyping and scalable development in the cloud – accelerating time to market while maintaining rigorous safety standards. EB corbos Linux bridges the gap between open-source flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability, making it the ideal foundation for cloud-based SDV innovation.

Google, Hall B1.B10: In a session on September 10, 10 am entitled "From Cloud to Cockpit – HMI development with no-code customization" Elektrobit speakers Bertolt Schmidt and Sergej Schmunk will demonstrate the use of Google Design Compose for HMI development using a no-code customization approach. Join us to see how we are transforming HMI development and go from Figma UX/UI designs to a running Android Automotive system in seconds. This collaborative innovation is powered by the integration of Elektrobit's solutions with Horizon, the virtual reference toolchain in collaboration with Google Cloud and Accenture. Combined with an integrated toolchain leveraging Automotive Design Compose (ADC), Elektrobit's reference virtual device and their Theming Engine, we empower UX/UI developers to iterate fast, virtually and without constraints.

HERE, Hall A1.A11: At the center of HERE's virtual development ecosystem, Elektrobit is showcasing how its software accelerates next-gen in-vehicle infotainment, navigation and SDV capabilities. Elektrobit's contributions to this cutting edge-edge virtual development ecosystem reflect a commitment to modular architecture, cloud-first development and open collaboration for the SDV era.

Sonatus, Hall A1.B14: Elektrobit will showcase virtual IVI development and OTA demonstrations at the Sonatus booth. Sonatus will also highlight its cutting-edge OTA solution, Sonatus Updater, running within Elektrobit's virtual IVI development environment, demonstrating the power of efficient, cloud-connected development workflows. This collaboration highlights the compatibility of Sonatus technology with Elektrobit's SDV development tools and reinforces its joint commitment to accelerating innovation in the automotive industry.

At IAA Mobility, Elektrobit CEO Maria Anhalt will be joined by key members of the global Elektrobit executive team, including Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director Christoph Herzig, Head of Research & Development Demetrio Aiello and Head of Strategy and Portfolio Jagan Rajagopalan. Head of Strategic Business Development Dr. Siegfried Dirr will also be attending to share details about Elektrobit’s strong global ecosystem.

”IAA Mobility 2025 will demonstrate the fundamental transformation that is happening within the automotive business; as such, it is a significant event for the automotive ecosystem and for the direction of travel for SDVs,” said Maria Anhalt, CEO Elektrobit. ”More than ever before, partnerships and collaboration are the catalysts for change. Elektrobit is excited to be driving this transformation, along with our partners, with solutions that empower automakers to deliver smarter, safer and more sustainable vehicles offering new levels of speed, flexibility and scalability,”

SOURCE: Elektrobit