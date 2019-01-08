Elektrobit at CES 2019

Elektrobit (EB) – a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry – is demonstrating vehicle network architecture and software that will enable safe and secure connected and automated driving experiences in booth 6106 at CES 2019.

“The future of driving rests on redesigning the core architecture of the car as well as rethinking the software that powers it. This is EB’s expertise, having designed software systems for next-generation vehicles,” said Martin Schleicher, Executive Vice President, Business Management at EB. “At CES, we are showing software architectures of the future driven by safety and security requirements. At the same time, we are also demonstrating how cloud connectivity enables bringing advanced online services into the vehicle.”

EB’s CES 2019 demos include the following:

An Android-based cockpit software platform integrated with Amazon Alexa, powered by EB human machine interface (HMI) and infrastructure software. By integrating voice services like Alexa with EB software, EB is providing drivers more natural, intuitive access to in-vehicle functions and empowering the driver to make informed decisions. Based on the Alexa Auto SDK, the experience includes core Alexa functionality such as speech recognition and synthesis, and other features and capabilities: streaming media, controlling smart home devices, setting reminders, checking weather reports, and accessing tens of thousands of Alexa skills – all you have to do is ask.

EB corbos: An operating system for safe and secure high-performance controllers necessary for connected and automated vehicles.

EB GUIDE: A tool and software framework that enables the creation of a compelling state-of-the-art user experience and delivers seamless integration of graphical and voice user interfaces, animations, and effects.

EB’s booth also features interactive demos of EB products for automated driving, user experience, security, over-the-air updates, and vehicle infrastructure software.

Also at the show, Elektrobit and its subsidiary, Argus Cyber Security (Argus), a global leader in automotive cyber security, are announcing that they are collaborating with NXP to bring to market the industry’s first complete software-hardware solution that delivers comprehensive protection against even the most sophisticated cyberattacks. With vehicle safety as the highest priority, it is critical that car makers have the ability to provide drivers and passengers with optimal defense against cyber threats.

