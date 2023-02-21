Elektrobit and Canonical announce EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu, bringing largest open-source Linux community to software-defined vehicles

Two leading companies in open-source and automotive software combine complementary strengths to create the next-generation automotive operating system

Elektrobit and Canonical today announced EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu, an industry first bringing the largest open-source Linux community to automotive software. Available immediately from Elektrobit, the new solution provides OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with the benefits and flexibility of an open-source operating system for developing electronic control units (ECUs) in software-defined vehicles. It integrates Ubuntu, provided by Canonical, in a solution that addresses the specific needs of the automotive sector.

Elektrobit has provided embedded and connected software products and services to the automotive industry for more than 35 years. EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu will enable the application of open-source Linux to ECU application development, while ensuring compliance to processes needed for automotive mass production across development and in-vehicle systems with embedded devices.

With the increasing complexity of software-defined vehicles, carmakers need software that optimizes resources to speed up development. EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu offers a rich and flexible open-source development environment. It enables carmakers to leverage advancements that have already been made by the massive community of world-class open-source developers while developing innovations of their own. EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu fills a major gap in the functional architectures of software-defined vehicles, giving them more flexibility as well as access to a large pool of experienced, motivated application developers.

EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu is a completely customizable software package that comes with a software-development kit (SDK), tooling and source code. Highly modular common binary packages are combined and configured in an application-specific solution.

“Linux is a well-established, open-source solution in industries ranging from large-scale cloud and enterprise systems to embedded systems for mobile communications. The automotive industry is at a point in its development where embracing open source has huge potential benefits,” said Bertrand Boisseau, automotive sector lead at Canonical. “We’re excited to work with Elektrobit to bridge the gap between automotive software and open source.”

Open-source development is a key asset in many industries as there is no vendor lock-in, which is a major advantage in reducing investment risk when building new platform ecosystems. The open-source nature of EB corbos Linux – built-on Ubuntu makes it simple to study and inspect, speeding up development. Elektrobit provides long-term security and hardware maintenance, giving customers an automotive ECU solution from a single source, leveraging all the advantages of open-source software. Customers gain added value with security updates and issue resolution during the complete life cycle of their automotive projects.

“The automotive industry has historically relied heavily on distributed, specialized, single-function and highly-embedded ECUs to implement the electrical and electronic features of a vehicle. With today’s more complex architectures, greater flexibility is needed to facilitate innovation and enable frequent updates,” said Jens Petersohn, director, Linux product management, Elektrobit. “Carmakers have been asking for an operating system that will provide the same type of capabilities and flexibilities that we’re seeing in cloud-based or enterprise software development. With EB corbos Linux – built on Ubuntu, it is now here.”

