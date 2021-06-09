Elektrobit adds vehicle-to-grid communications to EB tresos product line

New EB tresos V2G ChargeIn, plus pre-integration of ISO 15118-compliant SEVENSTAX communications software, brings together all the elements required for secure connectivity into a single development environment

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced two major additions to its Classic AUTOSAR product line that provide carmakers and suppliers with a single, complete solution for secure, ISO 15118-compliant communication between an electric vehicle (EV) and charging station. The solution makes it easier and faster to develop next-generation EVs with the advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities required by the ISO 15118 standard, within an AUTOSAR development environment for electronic control units (ECUs).

Development and production of EVs is on the rise. According to IHS Markit, by 2025, EVs will make up more than 10% of all new cars sold. Automakers are aggressively working to add more EVs to their lines and bring these vehicles quickly to production to meet this demand, which is expected to continue to escalate along with customer acceptance.

To support carmakers and suppliers in their efforts, EB has added EB tresos V2G ChargeIn, a new, in-vehicle, AUTOSAR-compatible software module that—in combination with an ISO 15118-compliant communication stack—enables ECUs to manage the communication between the charging system inside the vehicle and the charging station. In addition, through a partnership with SEVENSTAX, EB tresos AutoCore now integrates the fully ISO 15118-compliant SEVENSTAX application stack, supporting the latest V2G communication features. The communication and security requirements for these features are provided using standardized AUTOSAR components such as the Internet Protocol stack and security extension modules.

Developing products conforming to the ISO 15118 standard for V2G communications has proven to be challenging for both the automotive and charging infrastructure industries, as it requires supporting traditional AC/DC charging as well as external identification means and the latest plug-and-charge feature. While designed to make the charging process more user friendly, plug-and-charge requires more complex communication between an EV and charging station. To make the development and integration process easier, EB has brought together all the elements required for AUTOSAR- and V2G standards-compliant charging into a single development environment.

“The race to build next-generation vehicles has the industry rethinking every part of the car. As software experts, our goal at EB is to make it easier for our customers to deliver non-differentiating but ‘must-have’ capabilities—like V2G communications for EVs—allowing them to instead focus on creating unique, differentiating features for their cars,” said Christoph Herzog, head of portfolio and product management, Elektrobit. “We’ve fully integrated ISO 15118 communications capabilities into our Classic AUTOSAR development environment, simplifying and streamlining the development process by providing a single solution for both.”

“We’re pleased that our V2G software stack is now part of EB tresos, which is already in use in millions of devices in vehicles on the road today,” said Bert Strüber, CEO, SEVENSTAX. “Our combined software expertise will reduce time to market for OEMs and suppliers.”

EB tresos V2G ChargeIn also includes a blueprint application that serves as a roadmap for customers interested in developing their own, customized charging applications.

EB is a leader and pioneer in AUTOSAR software, and has been active in developing the AUTOSAR standard from its inception. With over 30 years of experience in the field of basic software, the EB tresos product line and customized Classic AUTOSAR solutions are in millions of devices in vehicles on the road today.

SOURCE: Elektrobit