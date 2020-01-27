ElekBu 2020: MAN Truck & Bus presents e-mobility solutions for local public transport

At the VDV “ElekBu” electric bus conference and trade fair on 4 and 5 February 2020 in Berlin, MAN Truck & Bus will be exhibiting two emission-free vehicles for urban public transport. In addition to the fully electric MAN Lion’s City E city bus, visitors will be able to experience a MAN eTGE as a service vehicle. The electric van gives operators of bus fleets a solution for local emission-free operation of their internal vehicle fleet.

In mid-December, MAN Truck & Bus delivered the first two electric buses to Hamburger Hochbahn AG and Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein GmbH for everyday use in the Hanseatic port city. At the VDV electric bus conference in Berlin, MAN will be presenting the 12-metre solobus version of its fully electric Lion’s City E, which can accommodate up to 88 passengers, to industry representatives. The central motor is located on the rear axle. In the solobus, the fully electric driveline produces between 160 kW and a maximum of 240 kW. The energy comes from the batteries consistently located on the vehicle roof, which have an installed capacity of 480 kWh. Here, MAN can rely on the highly developed battery cell technology from the Group’s modular kit. What’s more, the sophisticated temperature management system ensures excellent availability regardless of the time of year. As a result, the Lion’s City E reliably achieves a range of 200 km, and even up to 270 km in favourable conditions.

As part of the e-mobility roadmap, in 2020 an eBus demo fleet consisting of 15 test vehicles will be used by customers in five European countries. “Across several field trials, we are gaining extensive practical experience with our MAN Lion’s City E in day-to-day scheduled service”, says Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus, and added: “To do this, we have set up innovation partnerships with different operators. As well as Hamburg, in Germany Munich, Wolfsburg and Cologne can also look forward to day-to-day use of our fully electric demo buses this year.” During 2020, e-bus test vehicles will also be seen on the road in France, Luxembourg, Antwerp and Barcelona. The first series production MAN Lion’s City E 12-metre solobus version is then set to be delivered to customers in the second half of 2020. This will be followed around six months later by the fully electric Lion’s City E articulated bus version, which is set to start series production in the first half of 2021.

eTGE service vehicle for environmentally friendly maintenance of bus fleets

As a supplementary solution for emission-free operation of transport companies’ internal fleets, MAN will also be exhibiting a fully electric eTGE panel van version at ElekBu 2020. It can be used as a maintenance vehicle for scheduled service vehicles in local public transport, as is already the case for Berliner Verkehrsgesellschaft (BVG) and Stadtwerke München (SWM). MAN Truck & Bus has already presented the eTGE at IAA 2018 as its first series production electric vehicle. The electric MAN has an impressive range of around 160 kilometres and, depending on registration, has a payload of up to 1.75 t.

On 5 February, MAN Truck & Bus will be giving a presentation on the topic of “Shaping the future – E-mobility in service at MAN” as part of the “Boulevard of Ideas” at the VDV electric bus conference and trade fair. It will be held at 11:20 am and at 1:20 pm in Speakers Corner orange. “At this year’s VDV electric bus conference and trade fair, we will be presenting two solutions for local public transport that support our customers in reducing their fleet emissions. At the same time, our presentation will also show what we can do with our service network to prepare as effectively as possible for e-mobility”, explains Frank Krämer, Head of Sales Bus at MAN Truck & Bus Deutschland GmbH.

As part of its e-mobility roadmap, MAN has developed an overall concept alongside its vehicles. This concept promises to provide maximum added value to transport operators as they move towards achieving emission-free transport. MAN Transport Solutions offers bus, van and truck fleet operators expert, full-service consulting, and recommends customised solutions for operations, infrastructure, service and maintenance related to e-mobility. MAN has also begun to tailor service and maintenance for e-vehicles in line with the latest requirements. There are already 40 MAN service outlets in Europe which meet the standards for electric vehicles, with plans to increase this to up to 270 workshops in the long term.

