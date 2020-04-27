Electronics reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.

Note 2: Following the acquisition of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (hereinafter “IDT”) and the absorption type merger of IDT with Renesas Electronics America Inc., since January 1, 2020, the Group has begun the integration of business processes and IT systems, etc. as part of the “One Renesas” promotion. With these processes as a momentum, expense classifications have been revised in order to appropriately display the Group’s financial status and business performance.

Note 3: Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. From the quarter ended March 31, 2020, capital expenditures include IDT‘s investments as well as investments including fixed costs of masks and tools.

Note 4: R&D expenses includes a partially capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets.

SOURCE: Renesas