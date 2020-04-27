Electronics reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the three months ended March 31, 2020

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723) today announced consolidated financial results in accordance with IFRS for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, 2020
Billion Yen % of Net Sales
Revenue 178.7 100.0
Operating profit 13.3 7.4
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent 11.3 6.3
Capital expenditures (Note 3) 6.3
Depreciation and others 38.8
R&D expenses (Note 4) 33.7
Yen
Exchange rate (USD) 110
Exchange rate (EUR) 121
As of March 31, 2020
Billion Yen
Total assets 1,657.8
Total equity 627.3
Equity attributable to owners of the parent 624.4
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the parent (%) 37.7
Interest-bearing debt 764.2

Note 1: All figures are rounded to the nearest 100 million yen.

Note 2: Following the acquisition of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (hereinafter “IDT”) and the absorption type merger of IDT with Renesas Electronics America Inc., since January 1, 2020, the Group has begun the integration of business processes and IT systems, etc. as part of the “One Renesas” promotion. With these processes as a momentum, expense classifications have been revised in order to appropriately display the Group’s financial status and business performance.

Note 3: Capital expenditures refer to the amount of capital for property, plant and equipment (manufacturing equipment) and intangible assets based on the amount of investment decisions made during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. From the quarter ended March 31, 2020, capital expenditures include IDT‘s investments as well as investments including fixed costs of masks and tools.

Note 4: R&D expenses includes a partially capitalized R&D expenses recorded as intangible assets.

SOURCE: Renesas

