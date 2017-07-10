Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Ducker Worldwide confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Markus Pfefferer, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Ducker Worldwide has been confirmed as a moderator at Connected Car Pune.

Markus is responsible for the development and management of client engagements throughout India and the Middle East. He has particular expertise in market research and global strategic planning throughout several industries, including technology, renewable energy, automotive, heavy engineering as well as specialised exports and imports.

Specialising in market research, development and implementation of marketing plans, analysis of marketing programme effectiveness, development and management of international business development, Markus has been influential when partnering with clients in establishing business development strategies throughout Europe, India, Middle East and Africa.

Markus started his career at BMW AG, where he focused on corporate finance and exports to the Middle East. Most recently he served as Managing Director for EIB Solutions, where he was responsible for the company’s research, market development, client servicing, logistics, finance and administration.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

