Electromin and Quantron expand their business through a strategic long-term distribution partnership in Saudi Arabia

Electromin will promote, distribute and service Quantron AG products in Saudi Arabia with an initial focus on BEV last-mile vehicles like the Quantron QARGO 4 EV

Electromin has entered a strategic partnership with sustainable e-mobility pioneers, Quantron AG. Electromin is a turnkey e-mobility solutions company wholly owned by the Petromin Corporation (“Petromin”), a leading mobility solutions provider in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration combines Electromin’s expertise in the entire e-mobility ecosystem with Quantron AG’s industry expertise in the field of electrified commercial vehicles and makes Quantron an attractive partner for existing OEMs.

As a high-tech spin off of the renowned Haller KG, Quantron AG combines over 140 years of commercial vehicle experience with state-of-the-art e-mobility know-how. The German company not only supplies numerous customers with battery- and hydrogen-electric commercial vehicles for the long-term reduction of C02 emissions but also offers a 360° product & solution ecosystem regarding zero-emission mobility with Quantron-as-a-service.

Electromin is a technology-driven e-mobility solutions provider offering complete turnkey solutions which includes in-depth consultation, ongoing network operation and maintenance.

Electromin’s main focus of action is throughout the Middle East and is building a public charging network that provides a convenient charging experience for e-drivers.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin said “Quantron has selected Electromin as its distribution partner for the Quantron QARGO 4 EV light truck in KSA. Naturally, we are open to adding other Quantron products.

In time, this agreement will be extended to include other emission-free products, based on market suitability and requirements. This is the start of a bigger partnership as we are also exploring other avenues of mutual interest to strengthen this alliance. At Petromin, we strongly believe in sustainability and are guided by our principles of responsible corporate citizenship. Two years ago, we embarked on an exciting journey with an ambitious goal to transform our historical and successful company from primarily a premier lubricant manufacturer and operator of the largest network of quick service facilities to a world class automotive technology, advanced mobility, and avant-garde transportation solutions company. As part of that journey, we introduced Electromin, a technology-driven, turnkey e-mobility solutions provider that is now leading the electrification of the Kingdom and GCC.”

Michael Perschke, CEO of Quantron AG, commented on the strategic partnership with Electromin: “Quantron is a very successful player in Europe because we are technology-independent and offer our customers BEV and FCEV solutions that support them on their way to becoming a provider of zero-emission transport solutions. Recently, at the IAA in Hanover, we presented the Quantron QHM FCEV, a European H2 range champion with up to 116 kg of hydrogen on board.”

Andreas Haller, CEO and founder of Quantron added: “We have been looking for international growth opportunities and Saudi Arabia is one of our key markets. This is how we became aware of Electromin and the Petromin Corporation and found many parallels in strategy and vision. That’s why we decided to join forces. We look forward to building together unique competencies for zero-emission solutions in KSA.”

SOURCE: Quantron