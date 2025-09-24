Electrifying partnership sees myenergi zappi integrated into the Hive Home app

British smart home energy technology manufacturer myenergi has partnered with Hive to integrate its zappi EV charger into the Hive Home app

British smart home energy technology manufacturer myenergi has partnered with Hive to integrate its zappi EV charger into the Hive Home app. The agreement will allow users to fully control their devices and access detailed insight into their energy use via the award-winning platform.

In addition, zappi EV charger customers will also benefit from priority access to soon to be announced optimised energy tariffs from Hive and British Gas. This will help them to take more control of their energy use, choose the right tariff for their EV charging requirements and save even more money on their energy costs.

The partnership comes as part of the Works with Hive initiative, which aims to open the Hive Home app to more than 80% of eco-smart devices by the end of 2026. The myenergi zappi range was identified as a priority device thanks to its impressive performance, highly rated customer support and full optimisation capability.

Moving forward, the two brands are already working on future product plans, including a sale and install package – whereby Hive customers can purchase myenergi’s zappi GLO EV charger through the Works with Hive website. Installation will be delivered through trusted partner Charged EV.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ben Harris, commercial partnerships manager at myenergi, said: “Partnering with Hive will not only offer zappi users with the opportunity to control their devices via the Hive Home app, but also provide access to some of the latest smart tariffs.

“The agreement brings together two brands operating at the very forefront of the eco-smart home energy marketplace to offer customers a seamless solution to manager their home charging experience – saving them time, saving them money and reducing their carbon footprint.”

New and existing zappi customers can download the Hive Home app for free and add their charger to the platform in a matter of minutes.

Lisa Bunting, head of the Works with Hive programme, added: “Hive recognises the future of home energy management lies in being able to see and control home energy usage in one place. We want Hive users to know their power, making it simple for households to understand and make great decisions that will save energy – translating into costs and carbon.”

zappi GLO forms part of myenergi’s home energy management system (HEMS), an integrated network of eco-smart solutions that ensures households are given total control over their energy use and the flexibility to switch to the best smart tariff. includes the eddi solar diverter, libbi home battery, harvi wireless monitor and zappi range.

For more information about myenergi and HEMS, visit www.myenergi.com. Further information about the Works with Hive programme can be found at www.hivehome.com/discover-hive/works-with-hive.

SOURCE: myenergi