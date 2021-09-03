Electrifying and demand-oriented: Webasto launches new product configurator for charging solutions for business clients

At the IAA 2021, the global automotive supplier and systems provider for electromobility presents a new, virtual platform for targeted, digital sales and product consulting for business clients

Webasto is further expanding its charging portfolio in 2021: with the new product configurator for charging solutions, which will be launched at the IAA 2021, the Stockdorf-based company is offering business customers a new opportunity to configure their individual desired product from the field of charging solutions in a tailored and needs-oriented manner.

In addition to the existing charging portfolio, customers can design an individual platform product. Among other things, product features such as the housing and design, energy output, connector type or cable length can be put together. The customer also receives additional assistance in terms of regional specifics and standards, as the configurator provides precise information on which plugs are required for which country. The simple and clear presentation of the extensive range of features also makes it easy to identify the various dependencies and interrelationships and thus configure the right product. With this tool, Webasto wants to offer its customers a new level of service for charging solutions.

SOURCE: Webasto