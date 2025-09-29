Electrify America’s Plug&Charge now available on the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF

The adoption of Plug&Charge technology continues to grow among automakers

Today, Electrify America announced the expansion of Plug&Charge technology with the addition of Nissan as the latest automaker to offer seamless charging capabilities to its upcoming electric vehicles (EV), beginning with the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF.

Plug&Charge simplifies the charging experience by allowing drivers of eligible vehicles to start a charging session and apply payment simply by plugging in, with no need to tap screens, swipe cards, or open apps. After the initial set-up through the MyNISSAN app, the vehicle communicates directly with the charger to authenticate, initiate charging and make the payment automatically, making the experience effortless. Terms and Conditions apply, see visit Electrify America’s Plug & Charge page for more information.

“Increasing the adoption of Plug&Charge is a major goal in our mission to simplify EV ownership,” said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America. “We’re thrilled to welcome Nissan to our growing network of automakers embracing this technology. Together, we are delivering a charging experience that is not only seamless but built around the needs of the EV driver.”

Electrify America was the first open charging network to offer Plug&Charge to multiple automakers in 2020. It builds on the company’s history of providing advanced technology and innovative solutions to drive EV adoption. Since its introduction, the usage of the technology has continued to grow as customers discover its ease of use. Over the last year, usage of the technology has nearly doubled as more automakers enabled it on new EV models.

Nissan joins the following eight automakers currently offering the technology to their customers through various models: Audi, BMW, Ford, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

The Plug&Charge feature is enabled by advanced vehicle-to-grid communication technology that utilizes encrypted security measures. It follows the ISO 15118 standard, an international standard that outlines the secure communication protocol that an EV and charging station should use to recharge the EV’s battery.

The Electrify America network has over 5,000 chargers, all of which are Plug&Charge capable. In 2024, Electrify America delivered more than 16 million charging sessions and over 600 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy, an increase of 65% from the previous year. For 2025, the company expects continued growth in demand for high-speed charging and is focused on expanding its network while implementing infrastructure and technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of electric vehicle drivers.

SOURCE: Electrify America