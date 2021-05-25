Electrify America and Hyundai announce agreement to provide future all-electric IONIQ 5 drivers with two years of complimentary fast charging

Electrify America today announced a new agreement with Hyundai to provide all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 drivers with two years of unlimited 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of purchase at Electrify America charging stations

This announcement builds on an existing agreement between the two companies – announced earlier this year – to provide 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America’s network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and IONIQ Electric models.

As Hyundai’s first-ever all-electric SUV hits showrooms in fall 2021, owners and lessees of the IONIQ 5 will enjoy a convenient, ultra-fast charging experience and be able to manage their charging plan through the recently redesigned and easy-to-use Electrify America mobile app. EV drivers are using the network’s mobile app in increasingly large numbers, with more than half of customers using it to locate nearby charging stations, check charger availability and pay for and start a charging session, contact-free.

“With 600 public ultra-fast charging stations operational in less than three years – and growing at an impressive pace – Electrify America is prepared to meet new IONIQ 5 drivers where they are and give them the confidence to travel to new destinations with ease,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Hyundai as the industry comes together in support of the future of mobility.”

“Recently, we partnered with Electrify America to support owners of the Kona Electric and our IONIQ plug-in sedans. Electrify America’s plan to have a network of over 800 stations by the end of 2021 offers owners the access they need to fully enjoy their EV,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America. “In order to support our IONIQ 5 customers, we will continue to partner with Electrify America to provide convenient, ultra-fast charging stations across the country.”

Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging network is perfectly matched to IONIQ 5 by offering the fastest technology available today – providing speeds of up to 150kW and 350kW for capable vehicles – to help reduce the amount of time spent charging.

IONIQ 5 can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, and can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility. With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

On the heels of completing two cross-country and two coastal routes in 2020, Electrify America is on track to have 800 charging stations with about 3,500 chargers open or under development by the end of 2021.

SOURCE: Hyundai