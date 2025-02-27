Electrification takes flight at Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance with Polestar and Candela

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, is teaming up with Swedish electric hydrofoil pioneer Candela to electrify the Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance on Cockatoo Island from February 28 – March 2

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, is teaming up with Swedish electric hydrofoil pioneer Candela to electrify the Sydney Harbour Concours d’Elegance on Cockatoo Island from February 28 – March 2.

Polestar and Candela share a common ambition to accelerate the shift to sustainable electric mobility, while demonstrating the responsible choice can be desirable with cutting-edge design, sublime performance, and industry-leading innovation.

Featuring the battery pack and fast-charging technology from a Polestar 2 Standard range Single motor and a bespoke design, the limited-edition Candela C-8 Polestar edition is the purest illustration of this partnership.

The Candela C-8 ‘flies’ on computer-guided hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water at high speeds, reducing energy consumption by up to 80% compared to traditional motor-powered boats.

Candela distributor, Carbon Yachts, will be demonstrating the Candela C-8 with ‘Test Flights’ showcasing the benefits of its electric powertrain and unique on-water experience.

Chris Hrones, Carbon Yachts Co-Founder and Managing Director, says:

“Concours d’Elegance is about celebrating icons; vehicles that define their time and push boundaries. Candela and Polestar are showing how electric mobility is superior in performance, efficiency, comfort, and design.”

Polestar will complement the Candela C-8 experience with a Polestar 3 shuttle service taking patrons from the Polestar / Candela Swedish Performance Hub to a static Polestar 4 display throughout the event.

Polestar Australia Managing Director, Scott Maynard, says:

“Polestar partners with industry-leaders who push the boundaries in their respective fields. With the Candela C-8 now available in Australia, we’re delighted to be collaborating with Candela on the electric performance showcase at the Sydney Harbour Concourse d’Elegance.

“Our shared focus on sustainable performance and luxury is sure to wow visitors to the event and encourage visitors to see e-mobility in a new and exciting way.”

In 2024, Polestar expanded its range to three models with two new electric SUVs – Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 – joining the Polestar 2 fastback on Australian roads.

Polestar 2 is the first fully electric model from Polestar, available in three variants with a combination of Standard range and Long range powertrains. Pricing starts from $62,400*.

Polestar 3 is a large luxury electric SUV, available in two Long range Dual motor variants.

A Long range Single motor variant will join the range early in 2025, with more than 700km of range on the WLTP test cycle.

Polestar 4 blends coupe looks with SUV spaciousness, thanks to an innovative design featuring no rear windscreen and a high-definition rear-facing camera feed.

It’s the fastest Polestar to date, capable of 0-100km/h in as little as 3.8 seconds.

SOURCE: Polestar