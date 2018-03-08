Electrification takes on diesel at Powertrain Detroit

Powertrain Detroit takes place in Dearborn, MI on 15 March 2018

Live Q&A with John German from ICCT

Magna, Valeo and IAV to discuss the evolution of powertrain technology

20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

FREE TICKETS for Automotive World site license holders and vehicle manufacturer employees

Powertrain Detroit returns to Michigan in March 2018, with the Automotive Megatrends event once again focusing on the developments in fuel efficiency and lightweighting essential for the cars of the future.

Featuring 200+ delegates and 20 high level speakers, Powertrain Detroit is the perfect opportunity to network with industry peers, hear presentations from leading industry stakeholders and join the debate shaping the cars and car industry of tomorrow.

https://www.automotivemegatrends.com/powertrain-detroit/

The 2018 edition will open with a live Q&A session with John German, Senior Fellow and Co-Lead from The International Council on Clean Transportation.

The morning panel discussion takes a look into the future of engines, propulsion and emissions, with industry stakeholder sharing the stage to debate ‘Powertrain evolution and the future of mobility’. The panel will feature:

Ron Frawley, Director, Strategic Planning & Corporate Development, Magna Powertrain

Director, Strategic Planning & Corporate Development, Matti Vint, Engineering R&D Director, Powertrain Systems, Valeo

Engineering R&D Director, Powertrain Systems, Chi La, Business Unit Director, Powertrain Controls and Calibration, IAV

The one-day event will also include presentations from:

Steven Sherman, Senior Engineer, Energy & Environment, Novation Analytics

Senior Engineer, Energy & Environment, Geoff Duff, Director Applications Engineering – North America, Honeywell

Director Applications Engineering – North America, James Moss, Product Manager – Fluids Components and Systems, Röchling Automotive

Product Manager – Fluids Components and Systems, Faiz Ahmad, Sr. VP & Global Business Head & Sriprakash DB, Chief Engineer – Powertrain Engineering, Hinduja Tech

Sr. VP & Global Business Head & Chief Engineer – Powertrain Engineering, Patrick Lindemann, Vice President, Schaeffler

Vice President, Thomas Huettner, Chief Engineer – Engines, AVL

Chief Engineer – Engines, Madhura Medikeri, Team Leader, Hybrid Controls and E-mobility, FEV

Team Leader, Hybrid Controls and E-mobility, Rebecca Shelby, Manager, Electrification Infrastructure Strategy and Standards, Ford Motor Company

Manager, Electrification Infrastructure Strategy and Standards, Venkat Anandan, Research Scientist, Ford Motor Company

Research Scientist, Rakan Chabaan, Senior Engineer, HATCI

For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to https://automotivemegatrends.com/powertrain-detroit/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.