Electrification completed: New BMW 5 Series Sedan now also available with plug-in hybrid drive

Following the all-electric BMW i5 and the combustion engine variants with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, the model range will be expanded from November 2023 to include the BMW 530e Sedan and BMW 550e xDrive Sedan models

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan now offers the entire range of electrified drive technology. Just a few weeks after the market launch of the all-electric BMW i5 and the combustion engine variants equipped exclusively with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, two plug-in hybrid models will already be launched in November 2023. The BMW 530e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 0.8 – 0.6 litres/100 km (62 miles); combined power consumption: 21.7 – 19.9 kWh/100 km (62 miles); combined CO2 emissions: 17 – 13 g/km according to WLTP; data according to NEDC: -) The BMW 550e xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.0 – 0.8 litres/100 km (62 miles); combined power consumption: 23.2 – 21.6 kWh/100 km (62 miles); combined CO2 emissions: 23 – 19 g/km according to WLTP; data according to NEDC: -) can be ordered as of now. They are available in Germany at the recommended retail price of 65,300 euros (incl. VAT) for the new BMW 530e Sedan and 77,300 euros (incl. VAT) for the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan.

In the eighth generation of the world’s most successful business sedan, the plug-in hybrid models are characterised by extremely spontaneous power delivery, clearly increased efficiency and a significantly increased electric range. Both models feature the latest BMW eDrive technology for plug-in hybrid systems, which is combined in the BMW 530e Sedan with a four-cylinder petrol engine and in the BMW 550e xDrive Sedan with an in-line six-cylinder petrol engine from the BMW Group’s latest Efficient Dynamics modular generation.

Highly integrated drive unit with particularly high efficiency.

The electric motor, specially developed for the hybrid drive, is also integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission together with its power electronics. The highly integrated drive unit is particularly efficient and contributes up to 145 kW/197 hp (BMW 550e Sedan) or 135 kW/184 hp (BMW 530e Sedan) to the maximum system output of the two plug-in hybrid sedans.

In combination with the latest generation of BMW eDrive technology for plug-in hybrid models, the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine in the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan generates a system output of up to 360 kW/489 hp and a maximum system torque of 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). The plug-in hybrid system puts its power to the road by means of BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. It sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62 miles) in 4.3 seconds. The maximum speed of the BMW 550e xDrive Sedan is electronically cut off at 250 km/h (155 mph). A maximum speed of 140 km/h (87 mph) is possible in purely electric operating mode.

The new BMW 530e Sedan has a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and, together with the highly integrated e-drive unit, generates a maximum system output of 220 kW/299 hp. With a maximum system torque of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), the new BMW 530e Sedan accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62 miles) in 6.3 seconds. The top speed is 230 km/h (143 mph), and up to 140 km/h (87 mph) in fully electric mode.

Increased range and high agility thanks to innovative BMW technologies.

A patented BMW innovation is used in the new plug-in hybrid models to increase the power development of the electric motor: The nominal torque of up to 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) is increased to a torque of up to 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) by a pre-transmission, which is effectively applied to the engine-side transmission input. In this way, the compact electric motor generates additional drive torque that would otherwise only be possible with a larger electric motor. The additional torque is clearly noticeable both when accelerating and during intermediate sprints.

The electric range is now 83 to 90 kilometres (49 – 56 miles) according to WLTP for the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan and 93 to 103 kilometres (54 to 62 miles) according to WLTP for the new BMW 530e Sedan. Longer commutes are therefore also possible without producing any local emissions. Both plug-in hybrid models also owe their excellent electric range to their aerodynamic properties. As in all other variants of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan, special panelling and air deflection elements contribute to an optimised underbody structure that minimises air resistance. Special attention was also paid to aerodynamically optimising the underbody, in order to additionally reduce CO2 emissions and increase the electric range by up to ten kilometres.

When driving, the latest version of adaptive recuperation helps to recover electrical energy during overrun and braking phases. Thanks to intelligent networking, the drive control system can use navigation data and information from sensors of the driver assistance systems to adjust how much power is recuperated according to the respective traffic situation.

The space-saving arrangement of the lithium-ion high-voltage battery in the vehicle underbody has a positive effect on both the vehicle’s centre of gravity and the luggage compartment. With a total of 520 litres, the storage volume of the plug-in hybrid models is just as large as that of the purely combustion engine powered variants. The high-voltage battery provides an increased usable energy content of up to 19.4 kWh. The maximum charging power has been doubled compared to the previous models and is now 7.4 kW, so that the high-voltage battery can be charged from zero to 100 percent of its capacity within 3 hours and 15 minutes. At a conventional household socket, the charging process is completed within 11 hour and 45 minutes.

Extensive range of standard equipment and equipment highlights.

Both the new BMW 530e Sedan and the new BMW 550e xDrive Sedan feature an extended range of standard equipment compared to the models with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. In addition to 19-inch light alloy wheels, it also includes BMW IconicSounds Electric. In purely electric operating mode, this system provides a very special soundscape: Every movement of the accelerator pedal is accompanied by authentic acoustic feedback. The transparent and spherical sounds were developed in a cooperation between the BMW Group and the renowned film music composer Hans Zimmer.

The BMW 550e xDrive Sedan also comes as standard with Adaptive Chassis Professional, which includes electronically controlled shock absorbers and a lowered suspension as well as Integral Active Steering. It makes manoeuvring more comfortable, enhances agility at medium speeds and conveys confidence when changing lanes and cornering at higher speeds.

The BMW Interaction Bar combines modern functionality and fascinating design as part of the ambient lighting equipment. The strikingly backlit functional unit with crystalline surface structure extends across the entire width of the instrument panel far into the door panels and includes touch-sensitive control panels for controlling ventilation and air conditioning and for activating the hazard warning lights.

SOURCE: BMW Group