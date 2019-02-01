Electrically powered driving pleasure in the luxury performance segment: the plug-in hybrid models of the new BMW 7 Series

BMW presents a particularly contemporary and technologically advanced form of automotive luxury. The extensively advanced plug-in hybrid models of the luxury sedan likewise line up for the start at the market launch of the new BMW 7 Series in spring 2019. They combine the sporty flair, travel comfort and feel-good ambience of the brand’s top models with a particularly high level of efficiency as well as the possibility of enjoying a purely electrically powered, locally emissions-free and virtually noiseless driving experience. This future-oriented driver experience in the luxury performance segment is available in a choice of three model variants: the BMW 745e, the long version BMW 745Le and the BMW 745Le xDrive with extended wheelbase and intelligent all-wheel drive. Their plug-in hybrid system now includes a 6-cylinder in-line petrol engine and a further advanced high-voltage battery with enlarged capacity. Progress vis-à-vis the predecessor models is reflected by a boost in output and torque as well as improved figures for electrically powered range, fuel consumption and CO2emissions.

With their new drive technology, the BMW 745e, the BMW 745Le and the BMW 745Le xDrive represent the typical character of the luxury sedan more than ever before. Their plug-in hybrid system now includes an in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine from the current BMW EfficientDynamics engine family that has been adapted on a model-specific basis to produce a peak output of 210 kW/286 hp and offering unmistakable revving power and running smoothness, an electric motor with a rated output of 83 kW/113 hp and a rated torque of 265 Nm, along with a new lithium-ion battery featuring the very latest battery cell technology and expanded storage capacity. The likewise further advanced power electronics features intelligent energy management for precisely controlled interaction between the two power units and – with activated preview function – efficient assignment of the electrical driving share to those route sections which are to be covered with zero emissions. There is an enhancement of dynamic performance generated by electrical boost and perceptible in a highly spontaneous engine response, as well as an increase in efficiency due to the electrical assist. When the driving experience switch is set to SPORT mode, an overall system output of 290 kW/394 hp is available. For a particularly powerful set-off manoeuvre, it is even possible to draw on a maximum system torque of 600 Nm.

The new drive system gives the plug-in hybrid models of the new BMW 7 Series optimised sprint capacity. The new BMW 745e accelerates in 5.2 seconds from zero to 100 km/h, while the new BMW 745Le takes 5.3 seconds. Meanwhile the new BMW 745Le xDrive reaches the 100 km/h mark from standing in 5.1 seconds. The maximum speed for all three models is electronically cut off at 250 km/h.

SOURCE: BMW Group