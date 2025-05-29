Electric vehicle app engagement reaches new highs but brands face pressure to improve speed and reliability, J.D. Power finds

Tesla ranks highest overall and among premium brand EV mobile apps; MyHyundai with Bluelink ranks highest among mass market brands

As the electric vehicle (EV) market matures, companion mobile apps have become a critical part of the ownership experience. From unlocking the vehicle to remotely managing charging and climate, EV apps now serve as an extension of the vehicle itself. According to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. OEM EV App Report,SM released today, EV app usage continues to climb, though satisfaction is still held back by connectivity issues, remote command speed and inconsistent feature performance. These usability gaps contrast sharply with rising expectations, as more EV owners are expecting quick and integrated app functionality each time they drive.

“EV owners are telling J.D. Power exactly what they need: reliable performance and connectivity to interact with their vehicles,” said Violet Allmandinger, mobile apps lead at J.D. Power. “Top-performing apps deliver fast, consistent remote controls and have desired features. However, most other apps are still closing that gap.”

Following are some key findings from the 2025 report:

EV app usage rising : Nearly one-third (32%) of non-Tesla users now use their app on every drive (up from 17% in 2024), while Tesla users are at 79%, up from 69% a year ago. This reflects the growing reliance on apps for routine EV functions such as charge monitoring, pre-conditioning and route planning. However, satisfaction still lags due to slow connections and inconsistent performance.

Report rankings

Tesla (864) ranks highest overall and among premium manufacturer EV vehicle mobile apps. Mercedes-Benz (839) ranks second and My BMW (833) ranks third.

MyHyundai with Bluelink ranks highest among mass market manufacturer EV mobile apps with a score of 820 (on a 1,000-point scale). Kia Access (808) ranks second and MINI (797) ranks third.

The U.S. OEM EV App Report, now in its fifth year, gauges EV owners’ experience with their brand’s mobile app. Insights are derived from surveying EV owners and an assessment of the most relevant EV mobile apps. Results are based on a standardized assessment approach relying on more than 350 best practices for vehicle apps that include more than 70 EV-specific attributes.

The report includes apps from the top 28 award-eligible brands that sell EVs in the United States; 10 profiled EV brands in China; and eight profiled EV brands in Europe. Brands from China and Europe are included in this report given their expanding presence in the EV marketplace. Additionally, 1,966 EV owners in the United States were surveyed in March-April 2025 to gather insights on app usage; feature desirability; and app overall execution for the 2025 report.

For more information about the U.S. OEM EV App Report, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/us-oem-ev-app-report

SOURCE: J.D. Power