Electric vans from Mercedes-Benz Vans: Also reliable in the cold, ice and snow: the electric Vito on endurance trials at the Polar Circle

Endurance test successful: customers can also rely on the new eVito in adverse weather conditions. This is the conclusion reached by the development team from Mercedes-Benz Vans who subjected the fully-electric van to extensive winter trials in northern Sweden. The new eVito was thoroughly tested for several weeks in the Scandinavian winter, in temperatures down to minus 30 degrees Celsius. The focus of the trials in Arjeplog near the Polar Circle was on cold-starting as well as charging and driving characteristics at sub-zero temperatures.

The eVito, the second all-electric production model from Mercedes-Benz Vans after the Vito E-Cell of 2010, has been orderable since November 2017 with deliveries commencing in the second half of 2018. At the test site in Arjeplog with its driving dynamics stretches, turning loop and forest stretch, the vehicles were required to absolve low-temperature tests and demonstrate their handling, efficiency, ergonomics and comfort under extreme conditions. During test drives on frozen lakelands and on the test site, charging and driving in cold conditions as well as anti-cold protection of the drive components, software and their interfaces (e.g. brakes, ESP) were intensively tested using special metrology equipment.

How a battery-electric vehicle responds to different climatic conditions is essential to practicable fleet management. Thus, in addition to cold-starting and defrosting characteristics, the focus was also on battery range. The mid-size van has all the prerequisites for e.g. inner-city delivery, trade and passenger transport operations. With the installed battery capacity of 41.4 kWh, the range of the new eVito will be around 150 km. Even in unfavourable circumstances, customers have a range of 100 km available.

Heating, comfort and handling at Mercedes-Benz level: high requirements for the quality and safety of the driver’s workplace

The high quality and safety of the driver’s workplace is another important prerequisite for a commercially used vehicle. The van must also appeal to the drivers who are out and about in it day after day. The interior heating must work reliably at low temperatures, and the window heating must ensure a clear view as rapidly as possible. Other factors include safe handling on snow and ice, as well as winter-resistant components throughout. All these parameters were tested under extreme conditions in Arjeplog by around 30 engineers, electronic specialists and mechanics from Mercedes-Benz Vans. And because the vehicles must also prove their worth in the high summer, the winter trials are followed by summer trials. In summer the eVito will be subjected to further testing in Spain, in temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius in the shade.

Attractive starting offer for the mid-size eVito van

Mercedes Benz Vans is planning the electrification of all its commercial model series in the coming years. The start is being made with the eVito, which customers are able to order at a price of 39,990 euros (in Germany, excluding VAT) on the microsite www.jetzt-elektrovan.mercedes-benz.de. The first 1000 orders will be rewarded with a service package which includes a wallbox. The eVito will be followed by the eSprinter in 2019. The line-up will then be rounded off by the Citan. The commercial model ranges with electric drive will thus cover all requirements from people moving to goods transport.

