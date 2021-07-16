smart reveals further highlights of its new design

About two months after the first sketches were released, smart Automobile Co., Ltd. has now published the first image of the all-electric, compact SUV concept vehicle, celebrating its world premiere alongside the Mercedes-Benz brand at the IAA MOBILITY in Munich in early September 2021

About two months after the first sketches were released, smart Automobile Co., Ltd. has now published the first image of the all-electric, compact SUV concept vehicle, celebrating its world premiere alongside the Mercedes-Benz brand at the IAA MOBILITY in Munich in early September 2021. The now released photograph provides an initial glimpse into the design language of the next-generation smart models. It represents a progressive development of the classic smart design, perfectly reflecting the brand’s growing premium and high-tech aspirations.

The exterior design perfectly highlights the ongoing transformation of the brand. “smart is evolving, becoming more premium and high-tech, injecting a refined level of sophistication and quality”, is how Kai Sieber, Head of Design at smart on Prof. Dr. h. c. Gorden Wagener’s team, described one of the central guiding principles applied during the development of the new design language. The bird’s-eye view of the official picture prominently emphasises the striking panoramic glass roof, with its distinctive ring of light, as one of the central design features. The light staging creates an optical effect that makes the roof appear to float above the body. “The harmonious two-tone colour combination of the glossy white body and the gold-coloured roof contributes significantly to the elegant, high-quality look of the eSUV concept”, Kai Sieber continued.

Parallel to the new interpretation of the brand’s traditional design, smart is preparing its sales and distribution model. “smart was born with a vision to strive for the best solutions for the future of mobility”, said Daniel Lescow, Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing & After-Sales of smart Automobile Co., Ltd. “With our data-driven approach, smart will engage directly with customers and fans and offer a transparent and convenient omnichannel customer journey. Furthermore, by supporting the efforts of our future retail partners, they will be able to focus even more on providing the best possible sales and after-sales service experience”.

In the European market, smart currently keeps expanding its presence at a rapid pace. “We are delighted to have already successfully established subsidiaries in all major European markets and on-boarded the market representatives”, said Dirk Adelmann, CEO of smart Europe GmbH. “We are all set to turn smart’s vision for the future of urban mobility into reality”.

SOURCE: smart