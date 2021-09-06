Nissan celebrates a new electrifying milestone with 250,000 EV sales across Europe

Over 208,000 European LEAF customers and 42,000 e-NV200 owners have joined Nissan, the pioneer in mass-market electric vehicles, as it continues its commitment to electrification

Building on its rich heritage in electric vehicle development, Nissan has achieved a quarter of a million fully electric vehicle sales in Europe – marking a new step in a decade of success for Nissan electric mobility.

As the EV revolution continues to accelerate, Nissan celebrates the latest milestone in its commitment to advancing electric mobility, with the iconic LEAF achieving 208,000 sales and the highly versatile e-NV200 van securing 42,000 customers in Europe.

Both innovative models have resonated strongly with customers in markets across Europe.

The enterprising e-NV200 has also been the model of choice for European businesses.

Since they were introduced in 2010 and 2014 respectively, LEAF and the e-NV200 have blazed a trail in the field of electric mobility – with LEAF as the first mass-market EV, and the e-NV200 establishing itself as a pioneer in electrified mass-market vans.

“Every bright idea starts with a spark. Just as the Nissan LEAF sparked the birth of modern EVs when it was introduced in 2010, today it continues to bring innovative technologies and advanced zero-emission powertrains to drivers around the globe – making the bright idea a mass-market reality,” said Leon Dorssers, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Nissan AMIEO.

Emmanuelle Serazin, Director Corporate Sales & LCV Europe said: “The Nissan e-NV200 has taken the electric revolution to the world of LCVs; it has offered the perfect balance of sustainability, practicality, convenience and low ownership costs and we look forward to a new chapter in our electrification strategy with a new electrified Van coming soon.”

Nissan has expanded and evolved its LEAF and e-NV200 portfolio to meet the needs of personal and commercial customers alike. From the extended range and intelligent technology of the LEAF e+, to the comprehensive efficiency and practicality of the e-NV200, each vehicle has been optimised to deliver on the promise of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision for a more connected and sustainable future.

LEAF: The pioneer in mass-market electric mobility

Equipped with advanced technologies and intelligent powertrains since the very first model rolled off the production line 10 years ago, LEAF has led the charge in the development of modern electric vehicles.

With intuitive features including ProPILOT advanced driving assistance and the unique e-Pedal for one-pedal driving, LEAF offers innovative solutions for enhancing the ease and thrill of electrified motoring.

e-NV200: Smart and efficient mobility for commercial and private use

As a trailblazer and leader in mass-market fully electrified vans, the e-NV200 has upheld the same pioneering spirit of the LEAF, bringing the benefits of zero-emissions mobility to both businesses and private customers.

Equipped with an efficient 40kWh powertrain, up to 4.2m3 of cargo capacity and offering low operating costs, the e-NV200 is a highly flexible tool for commercial users and has been the vehicle of choice for businesses across Europe.

The multi-functional e-NV200 Evalia has also served the needs of everyday private customers, with a highly-adaptable interior and five- and seven-seater options available – each with fully configurable cabins and removable seats to maximise luggage space.

Nissan’s commitment to electrification

As part of its ongoing commitment to electric mobility and progressing towards a more sustainable future, Nissan recently announced a £1 billion flagship EV Hub. EV36Zero is a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem, establishing the blueprint for the future of the automotive industry.

Accelerating Nissan’s journey towards carbon neutrality, the transformational project combines electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production, centred around Nissan’s Sunderland plant in the UK.

Building on its crossover and electrification expertise, Nissan also confirmed a new all-electric crossover, with the new model to be produced in Sunderland and promising next-generation vehicle styling, efficiency and battery technology.

In addition, Nissan’s future range of small vans will be manufactured in Maubeuge, France, the Alliance’s small van centre of excellence and will include all-electric and internal combustion engine options, as well as commercial and passenger vehicle variants to meet a wide range of customers’ needs.

With the acceleration of the transformation plan, a new period of sustainable growth is beginning for the business, with 75% of the sales-mix to be electrified in Europe by the end of 2023.

SOURCE: Nissan