IVECO BUS wins major order to supply electric buses to the city of Paris, France

The Parisian transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités and the city’s transport operator, RATP (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens) have awarded a major European tender to IVECO BUS for the supply of its 12-meter full electric buses

The Parisian transport authority, Île-de-France Mobilités and the city’s transport operator, RATP (Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens) have awarded a major European tender to IVECO BUS for the supply of its 12-meter full electric buses.

This order for 180 electric buses, together with the 247 already in operation, will see IVECO BUS, a leading manufacturer of buses and coaches and a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., become the foremost supplier of electric buses to the RATP. It marks another important step in the implementation of the Bus 2025 plan aimed at making the bus fleet of Paris, and the surrounding region more environmentally friendly.

The 100% electric, zero-emissions vehicles provide a number of significant environmental benefits ranging from improved air quality, reduction of greenhouse gases and noise pollution reduction and can be recharged overnight at the depot.

This full electric model is produced in the electromobility center of excellence of HEULIEZ (a Brand of CNH Industrial) in Rorthais, France and is part of the battery-powered bus range. The model is available in four lengths (9.5m, 10.7m, 12m and 18m) and three charging modes: overnight at the depot, via pantograph (ascending or descending) or mixed recharging to meet the specific autonomy needs of each customer.

This significant new contract for the IVECO BUS brand underscores CNH Industrial’s commitment to the investing in and developing of a complete range of alternative fuel vehicles.

SOURCE: CNH Industrial