Hyundai’s “He Got Money” Campaign Showcases How the 2025 Tucson Hybrid Turns Savings into Life’s Little Luxuries

Hyundai’s latest spot celebrates smart savings and joyful living as part of the acclaimed “OKAY Hyundai” series

The campaign features an iconic cast including, beloved actress Kathleen Bradley, known as Ms. Parker from Friday and The Price Is Right



Hyundai Motor America, in partnership with Culture Brands, today launched, “He Got Money,” a new campaign spotlighting the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. As the latest installment in the award-winning “OKAY Hyundai” series, the spot blends humor, cultural familiarity, and savvy financial choices to show how smart savings can make room for joy — and a little flair.

In a world where every penny counts, the campaign introduces Sidney, who appears to be living an extravagant lifestyle—much to the suspicion of his sharp-eyed, no-nonsense aunties. As they gather with Sidney’s mom to discuss their concerns in lighthearted vignettes, the truth comes to light: Sidney’s brand-new Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is the secret behind his savvy spending. Thanks to the hybrid’s impressive gas savings, Sidney can enjoy life’s little luxuries without breaking the bank. The spot wraps up with smiles all around and the signature stamp of approval: “OKAY Hyundai.”

This campaign aims to inform and empower our audience about the smart financial choices they can make with the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.

Hyundai’s ‘He Got Money’ Multicultural Marketing Campaign | Screengrab of Hyundai’s TV Ad with Culture Brands for the Tucson Hybrid, April 30, 2025.

“Our latest work with Culture Brands continues to deepen Hyundai’s connection with the African American community through storytelling that truly connects and entertains,” said Erik Thomas, director of experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. “’He Got Money’ shows how the Tucson Hybrid empowers drivers to enjoy more of what matters—style, comfort, and community—thanks to real savings at the pump.”

“With ‘He Got Money’, we wanted to show that you can enjoy life’s little luxuries without breaking the bank,” said Eunique Jones Gibson, chief creative officer and CEO, Culture Brands. “You can keep your style, make smart choices, and still have the aunties talking.”

Adding to the cultural flair of the campaign is Kathleen Bradley, famously known as Ms. Parker from the cult classic “Friday” and “The Price Is Right.” Her appearance adds nostalgic energy and intergenerational charm to the story.

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid offers a perfect balance of power and efficiency, featuring a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid engine and standard HTRAC, delivering up to 35 MPG combined. Inside, drivers enjoy advanced tech like a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, plus Hyundai SmartSense safety features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Blind-Spot Collision Warning — all designed for smarter, safer driving.

“He Got Money” will run across broadcast and digital platforms in both 15- and 30-second formats and influencer partnerships. The campaign is designed to engage audiences with humor and relevance, reinforcing Hyundai’s commitment to cultural storytelling and meaningful representation.

About Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 16-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that engage African American audiences by ensuring they are seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can and IYKYK Games. The agency is headquartered right outside of the nation’s capital in Lanham, MD. www.culturebrands.co.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company’s Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai’s 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

