2026 Toyota C-HR gets updated Mid+ grade and wider GR SPORT choice

The iconic Toyota C-HR range features enhanced refinement and expanded choice, thanks to updates to the Mid+ grade and wider availability of the GR SPORT version across all powertrains.

As a landmark model in the C-SUV segment with its stand-out design, fun-to-drive character and high-tech features, the Toyota C-HR has proved popular with customers. Since its 2017 debut, the Toyota C-HR has sold over one million units across Europe.

The Toyota C-HR was developed specifically for the expectations of European customers via local design, engineering and production. True to the vision of a ‘concept car for the road’, it features an iconic coupe silhouette and sophisticated design execution. It also benefits from an engaging driving experience, as well as ultra-efficient plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrain options.

Expressing a dual DNA, the 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid delivers the smooth driving of a true electric vehicle with a range sufficient for most customers’ daily driving needs, up to 66 km (WLTP combined) and increasing to around 100 km in urban driving conditions (WLTP EAER City). On longer journeys, Toyota’s class-leading hybrid technology ensures continuous efficiency, providing customers with reassurance and flexibility whatever the destination.

Predictive Efficient Drive helps the Toyota C-HR Plug-in Hybrid optimise battery usage and range, using an innovative geo-fencing function which automatically switches between hybrid and electric modes. This ensures sufficient EV range to navigate upcoming low emission or BEV-mandatory zones.

The Mid+ grade has now been updated to add further sophistication. New 18-inch matt black machined alloy wheels are exclusive to this grade and feature a striking black centre ornament. The elegant new Samara fabric, which is introduced to the front and rear seats, increases the portion of recycled materials used compared to the previous Mid+ grade by extending across the seat’s full central element. Samara has a grey appearance with subtle background hints of mixed colours and is complemented by dark grey and black fabric on the seat sides. Grey stitching on the front seats adds a stylish touch to the cabin, complemented by a sleek gunmetal gear shift knob decoration.

The GR SPORT grade, which is inspired by Toyota’s World Championship-winning motorsports teams, is now accessible to a wider range of customers thanks to addition of the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain, with 140 DIN hp. In common with the existing 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid (223 DIN hp) and hybrid (180 DIN hp) options, it includes a head-up display as standard, as well as optional panorama roof, bi-tone+ colouring – which consists of a contrasting black colour across the roof and rear body panels – and premium JBL sound system. In 1.8-litre specification, 19-inch alloy wheels are included as standard, while the 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants feature 20-inch wheels.

All grades now offer the newly introduced Storm Grey and Lunar Sky Blue colours, which bring a fresh, modern look. Meanwhile, a Driver Monitor Camera – which detects signs of distraction or fatigue and is linked to the vehicle’s Emergency Driving Stop System – is included as standard.

The updated Toyota C-HR range is available to order across Europe now.

SOURCE: Toyota