Electric mobility & innovation : Total launches a pioneering line of fluids for electric and hybrid vehicles

Total is consolidating its position as key player in electric mobility by launching today an innovative line of fluids for electric and hybrid vehicles. Produced thanks to important efforts of the Group’s R&D teams, these products have been specially developed to meet the cooling and lubrication needs of the various components of these new types of engines and to ensure that they remain in peak condition throughout their lifetime.

Two new product lines are now available to automakers: Total Quartz EV Fluid, for light vehicles, and Total Rubia EV Fluid, for industrial & utility vehicles and electric buses.

Marketed by Total Lubricants, these products join the other electric mobility solutions Total offers through a variety of concrete applications for charging, storage, and fleet management.

” Through extensive research efforts, we are proud to have developed products that align with the new needs of electric mobility,.” explains Philippe Charleux, Senior Vice President Lubricants and Specialities at Total. ” Integrated before the vehicles leave the factories, these high-performance fluids will accompany them throughout their service lives, benefitting all our customers: parts manufacturers, automakers and end users. This project illustrates our technical excellence and our ability to anticipate and innovate, which we leverage for a sustainable and performing mobility.. ”

SOURCE: Total