Electric Life: Volkswagen subsidiary Elli offers Volkswagen Naturstrom® throughout Germany with immediate effect

The Volkswagen Group is taking a further consistent step towards sustainability. The new Group subsidiary, Elli Group GmbH, is offering an eco-power tariff that is available throughout Germany with immediate effect. The first product from Elli is called “Volkswagen Naturstrom®”, comes from 100-percent renewable sources and is intended for private households and small businesses. The new tariff is expressly intended not only for current customers of Volkswagen Group brands or owners of electric vehicles.

Elli’s goal is the digital networking of energy and mobility. This is based on the conviction that e-mobility can only be really sustainable if vehicles are powered by electricity generated on a CO2-free basis.

Thorsten Nicklass, designated CEO of Elli: “With our Naturstrom offering, we want to make eco-power easy and inexpensive to buy and to establish ourselves as a reliable partner for innovative, sustainable energy solutions for households and electric vehicles.”

Up to the market launch of the first electric car based on the new modular electric toolkit (MEB), the Volkswagen ID., Elli will be gradually building up a portfolio of smart charging solutions ranging from hardware via invoicing and additional digital services through to comprehensive consultancy packages up to the beginning of 2020. The range will include wallboxes, charging stations and IT-based energy management systems as well as customer cards for charging on the road.

Karsten Miede, project manager for Volkswagen Naturstrom® and Head of E-Mobility Services with VW Kraftwerk GmbH: “As the supplier of Volkswagen Naturstrom®, we are opening up an entirely new business area for the Group. In the new world of mobility, the topics of energy and the automobile will become increasingly closely linked – we intend to grasp this opportunity.”

