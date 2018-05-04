All-electric combination: Audi -tron prototype at Wörthersee Meet

The popular GTI Meet at Lake Wörthersee will be held from May 9 to 12. In on the action: the Audi e-tron prototype. As a towing vehicle for the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo, the sporty electric SUV proves its excellent suitability for everyday use.
This year’s GTI Meet will be held at Lake Wörthersee for the 37th time. And as every year, most fans will arrive days before the official start of the event. Audi will be joining them. The brand with the four rings will be in Reifnitz with its first all-electric model, the Audi e-tron prototype.
In its specially developed design camouflage that skillfully presents the high-voltage drive system, the electric SUV will demonstrate its suitability for everyday use. As well as a long range of more than 400 kilometers (248.5 mi) in the WLTP driving cycle and the electric quattro that ensures powerful performance on any terrain, the optional trailer hitch offers new options for using the electric car – for sport and leisure activities, for instance.
On the trailer, the prototype will be transporting the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo concept car. Originally developed exclusively for virtual races on the PlayStation 4, Audi is making the electrically driven Formula E race car concept a reality. Since the race in Rome, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo has been deployed as a race taxi for the electric racing series.
