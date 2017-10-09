Electric cars – the next generation – an Automotive World Webinar

As a number of OEMs join the race to bring desirable electric vehicles to market, this Automotive World webinar considers the latest offerings and the potential for a successful EV market.

Webinar: Electric cars – the next generation

In this Automotive World panel debate, experts discuss the next-generation of electric vehicles.

Date: Monday 16 October 2017 @ 10.00 Detroit / 15.00 London / 16.00 Stuttgart / 19.30 New Delhi

Speakers:

Thomas Glendinning , Senior Automobiles Analyst, BMI Research

, Senior Automobiles Analyst, Sean O’Flynn, Director, AlixPartners

Moderator:

Martin Kahl, Editor, Automotive World

To register, follow this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/events/webinar-electric-cars-next-generation/

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.