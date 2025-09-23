Electric attitude: Dodge Charger Daytona earns 2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award

Wards evaluated the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car

The 670-horsepower electric propulsion system in the world’s first and only electric muscle car, the Dodge Charger Daytona, has earned a 2025 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award.

The all-wheel-drive Dodge Charger Daytona is driven by a 400-volt propulsion system that incorporates a 100.5-kWh high-voltage battery pack, a dual integrated charge module, and front and rear electric drive modules (EDMs), each rated at 335 hp (250 kW) and 313.5 lb.-ft. of torque.

“Electric propulsion and muscle car attitude go hand in hand, making the Dodge Charger Daytona a ride unlike any other in the world,” said Micky Bly, Stellantis senior vice president, head of propulsion systems engineering. “Our team engineered a machine that rockets you from 0-60 in 3.3 seconds and through the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds, yet remains refined enough for daily driving.”

The Dodge Charger Daytona’s propulsion system is tailored for muscle car performance, with an expansive menu of features that includes PowerShot, which delivers an incremental 40 horsepower for 10 seconds on driver demand, Drive Modes that include Track and Drag and Custom, and Race Option features, including Drift/Donut settings.

“The powertrain in the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack helps reimagine what an electric vehicle can be,” said Drew Winter, Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems judge. “There are a lot of impressive electric propulsion systems in the marketplace today, but none can match this one’s presence and personality, thanks to the sheer audacity of its engineers.”

“Our Dodge Charger Daytona unlocks all the performance inherent in an EV,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “As a result, the Charger Daytona is the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, and this prestigious recognition from Wards is third-party validation that we are continuing to deliver the performance our Dodge customers demand.”

The Dodge Charger Daytona also features the world’s first patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. It delivers a signature rumble, with sound intensity tied to higher performance, enhancing the immersive in-car feel.

For 2026, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack also offers Track Package as a free-standing option, giving customers the ability to choose an entry price point to Dodge Scat Pack performance or load their vehicle with all the muscle car hardware.

All-electric two-door 2026 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is available at a starting MSRP of $59,995, delivering the most horsepower available in the industry under $60,000.

The all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack is part of the all-new multi-energy Charger lineup, which for 2026 model year will add turbocharged SIXPACK engine-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack and Charger R/T models. With 550 horsepower, the SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack is the most powerful car under $55,000. All Charger models in the lineup will be available with two or four doors.

The recognition marks the ninth consecutive year that a Stellantis propulsion system has earned a spot on this prestigious list. In the 31-year history of the Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems award, engines/systems produced by Stellantis have accounted for 25 winners. Earlier this year, the new Dodge Charger Daytona also won a Wards 10 Best Interior and UX systems award.

SOURCE: Stellantis