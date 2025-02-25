Electreon earns ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity standard certification, paving way for wider adoption of wireless charging by automakers

Electreon, a global leader in wireless electric vehicle charging, announced today that it has achieved ISO/SAE 21434 certification for cybersecurity engineering in vehicles

Electreon, a global leader in wireless electric vehicle charging, announced today that it has achieved ISO/SAE 21434 certification for cybersecurity engineering in vehicles. Electreon’s infrastructure enables EVs of any size or type to charge wirelessly—whether in motion, stopped, or inching through traffic. This standard ensures robust cybersecurity measures are embedded throughout the lifecycle of its charging system. Achieving compliance with such a rigorous international standard reflects Electreon’s deep market insight and over a year of dedicated effort. As a result, Electreon joins an elite group of companies worldwide that meet the demanding ISO/SAE 21434 requirements.

Electreon’s ISO/SAE 21434 certification is one of the many high standards it meets—a feat achieved by only a select few in the industry. This milestone underscores the maturity and reliability of its wireless charging technology, for seamless global integration. As a key cybersecurity standard for automakers and suppliers, ISO/SAE 21434 safeguards connected and electric mobility systems from cyber threats. Widely adopted by leading automakers, this standard reinforces the resilience of advanced solutions like Electreon’s infrastructure.

This milestone highlights Electreon’s commitment to defining the future of secure wireless EV charging. The company anticipates that this certification—viewed as essential by automakers for integrating new technologies—will drive greater demand for its solutions in large-scale transportation projects. It will also strengthen existing partnerships with leading OEMs and open new collaboration opportunities.

“As a leader in wireless EV charging, Electreon works closely with top automakers and deeply understands international standards. We recognized the need for robust cybersecurity in vehicle-integrated systems and made it a core part of our product development,” said Oren Ezer, Co-founder and CEO of Electreon. “This certification is the result of meticulous planning and reinforces Electreon’s position among the select few companies meeting the strict standards required for vehicle system integration. It strengthens our role as a trusted partner and paves the way for broader adoption of our technology by the world’s leading automakers.”

Cybersecurity is crucial for Electreon, as its wireless charging infrastructure relies on secure communication among vehicles, charging systems, the road, and the power grid. Protecting against cyber threats ensures the reliability of charging, fleet efficiency, and public infrastructure security. Compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 ensures the safe, scalable global deployment of Electreon’s technology.

The United Nations’ UNECE R155 regulation mandates cybersecurity for vehicles, requiring automakers to establish a Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS), with ISO/SAE 21434 providing the necessary framework to meet these requirements. While R155 applies to automakers, ISO 21434 extends to both automakers and their suppliers, ensuring industry-wide cybersecurity standards. By meeting this certification, Electreon strengthens its commitment to leading cybersecurity practices, and solidifies its role as a trusted provider of wireless charging solutions.

“This certification is more than just a milestone,” said Ezer. “It’s a testament to our commitment to a safer, more innovative future in transportation. By meeting the highest cybersecurity standards, we’re not just safeguarding our technology; we’re paving the way for automakers to integrate secure wireless charging into their next-generation EV lineups.”

SOURCE: Electreon