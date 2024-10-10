Eldrive and AMPECO partner to accelerate EV charging infrastructure in Eastern Europe and the Baltics

The partnership will effectively drive Eldrive’s network expansion across highways, cities, and popular destinations to meet diverse EV driver needs

Eldrive, a leading EV charging network operator, has selected AMPECO as its EV charging management platform provider. This partnership will empower Eldrive’s expansion across Bulgaria, Romania, and Lithuania, enabling more efficient management, monitoring, and scalability of its growing network of high-performance charging stations. As a result, EV drivers in Eastern Europe and the Baltics will benefit from an enhanced charging experience, accelerating sustainable transportation in the region.

Stefan Spassov, CEO of Eldrive, commented, “We are excited to partner with AMPECO, a recognized global leader in EV charging management software. This collaboration is crucial to advancing our network development and delivering a superior charging experience. AMPECO’s platform gives us the scalability and reliability we need to match our ambitious growth plans for users, chargers, and market saturation.”

By leveraging AMPECO’s platform, Eldrive will strategically deploy charging stations across key locations: highways, major roads, urban centers, popular tourist destinations, and retail & entertainment venues. The charge point operator focuses on being present where EV drivers spend time, betting on destination charging in addition to en-route charging. As part of its growth plan, supported by a recent €15 million investment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Eldrive is developing unique charging hubs in Lithuania, showcasing innovative design and quality, with the first hub set to open in December 2024.

AMPECO’s platform will enhance Eldrive’s ability to offer tailored solutions for corporate fleets and location partners, making it easier for businesses to integrate EV charging services into their operations. By leveraging AMPECO’s technology, Eldrive can provide its B2B partners with greater control, visibility, and flexibility while reducing administrative burden.

Both companies are committed to delivering a seamless charging experience for EV users. AMPECO’s platform ensures consistently high uptime across Eldrive’s network while providing valuable insights into charging behavior and performance, meeting the convenience and dependability that EV drivers demand. Building on these improvements, Eldrive plans to develop a loyalty program offering discounts and enhanced features such as charger reservation and home charger management through their mobile app.

In line with its leadership in electromobility, Eldrive has implemented a carbon emissions offset program. This initiative matches each kilowatt-hour consumed at its stations with green energy-generated electricity, verified by Guarantees of Origin certificates, further demonstrating Eldrive’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO, added, “We are proud to support Eldrive in its mission to make EV charging accessible and convenient in Eastern Europe and the Baltics. Our combined expertise will ensure Eldrive builds a scalable, future-proof charging infrastructure that fosters sustainable mobility.”

SOURCE: AMPECO