Einride unveils breakthrough technology platform innovations at “Spring Update”

Einride, a technology company that specializes in digital, electric and autonomous solutions, announced today at its Spring Update event key technology advancements and features across all aspects of the Einride platform. The stream showcased how Einride’s data-driven technology orchestrates every aspect of electric and autonomous freight, across software, autonomous, charging and electric mobility.

Key highlights from the event include:

Vessel agnostic autonomous SaaS product unveiled: Einride announced its launch of a vessel-agnostic SaaS product, allowing the autonomous drive stack – Einride Driver – to be used with any hardware. Building on its autonomous freight experience, the company is expanding into new sectors, including initial defense contracts to address European demand for military technology, prioritizing human risk reduction

Industry-first power reservation launched: Einride is the first in the industry to offer reservation not just for a charger, but the actual energy, boosting utilization by over 50%

Smartcharger network expanding across Sweden: With seven sites live and six more in development through 2026, Einride's strategically located Smartchargers are forming one of Europe's most advanced charging networks

With seven sites live and six more in development through 2026, Einride’s strategically located Smartchargers are forming one of Europe’s most advanced charging networks Quantifying AI-driven planning with first-of-its kind report: Conducted with the Fraunhofer Institute, the report reveals Einride’s Planning AI cuts fleet costs by 8-13%, proving that AI-led freight planning outperforms traditional electrification approaches

“Einride was founded on the belief that freight needed a fundamental transformation, and today’s announcements reflect how far we’ve come in deploying technology-driven freight to turn innovation into impact,” said Robert Falck, Founder and Executive Chairman of Einride. “Our AI-based platform is continuously evolving, and today’s stream deep dives into the new innovations we’ve built that push the boundaries of electric and autonomous freight daily.”

Scaling Safe Autonomous Mobility with Einride Driver



Einride gave viewers an in-depth look at its advancements in autonomous freight. Einride applies several advanced hardware and software components, including the Autonomous Drive Stack Einride Driver, the Autonomous Vehicle – newly named the eBot – and the Control Tower overseeing the fleet. With active deployments on public roads in Sweden and the U.S., the Einride Driver autonomous drive stack is purpose-built for autonomous, electric vehicles and focused on safety.

The company introduced its new vessel agnostic SaaS product, enabling customers to deploy Einride Driver across any hardware platform. With focus on mitigating risk for human drivers in dangerous and hazardous environments, Einride is exploring new use cases to extend its autonomous capabilities to new industries by leveraging its operational experience from the freight industry. This includes initial contracted projects in the defense sector, to meet Europe’s rising demand for military technology, prioritizing safety and risk reduction.

Einride also provided an outlook on its next-generation control tower, where one remote operator can oversee multiple autonomous vehicles—unlocking scalable operations with elevated cost efficiency.

Power meets planning with Einride Smartcharging



Einride also announced the launch of an industry-first power reservation feature, a breakthrough capability that allows shippers to reserve not just a charger, but the energy itself, ensuring guaranteed access to power exactly when and where it’s needed.

Integrated directly into the Einride platform, the feature enables seamless booking tied to fleet schedules, power prioritization for time-sensitive operations and spot price-based charging to reduce energy costs by charging during off-peak hours. Initial tests of the technology with an Einride customer showed an increase of over 50% in charging infrastructure utilization.



The rollout of this technology coincides with the major expansion of Einride’s Smartcharger network. Already operational with seven sites, six more stations are in development for 2025–2026, all strategically located along Sweden’s key transport corridors. Once completed, the network will provide more than 100 charging points in Sweden, making it one of the most comprehensive smart charging infrastructures for electric trucks in Europe. Expansion into further regions with the Smartcharger network is currently planned for late 2025.

First-of-its-kind study quantifies AI’s impact on electric freight

A groundbreaking study conducted in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute and based on real-world logistics data from an Einride customer has quantified the economic impact of AI-led freight planning. Set to be published in full in June, the stream teased key findings of optimizing over 38,000 shipments and more than 200 vehicles. The report shows that Einride’s Planning AI reduces fleet-level Total Cost of Ownership by 8-13%, significant compared to the average 3% savings achieved by simply replacing diesel trucks one-to-one with electric alternatives.

Developed with the renowned German research institute Fraunhofer ISI, the study confirms that AI-driven digital planning makes electrification truly scalable and cost-effective. Einride’s Planning AI technology delivers these results by optimizing routes, right-sizing fleets, and intelligently coordinating charging operations to maximize electrification and utilization. The full findings from the report will be published via Fraunhofer’s channels in the coming weeks.

Einride Spring Update: the intelligence powering the future

The Einride Spring Update is an initiative to showcase the latest advancements from the Einride technology platform. By deep diving into each part of the platform, the event highlighted how Einride’s data-driven technology connects every aspect of operations for its customers.

“At Einride, we turn cutting-edge technology into real-world impact and today, we’ve shown how we’re delivering on that goal,” said Roozbeh Charli, CEO of Einride. “By transforming complex freight challenges into intelligent solutions, the Einride platform enables our customers to scale smarter, operate more efficiently and stay ahead in an evolving mobility landscape.”

SOURCE: Einride