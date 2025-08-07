Eighth Porsche Charging Lounge opens in South Baden just in time for the summer holidays

A new Porsche Charging Lounge is now open in Ringsheim in the Ortenau district

A new Porsche Charging Lounge is now open in Ringsheim in the Ortenau district. Like Porsche‘s other brand-exclusive fast-charging stations, it offers a very high charging performance of up to 400 kW, a relaxed ambience and central processing of charging costs via the Porsche Charging Service. It is the perfect place to recharge one‘s batteries during the holiday season – for both the car and driver.

An appealing place to pause this travel season: at the beginning of the summer holidays in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, another Porsche Charging Lounge has opened its doors. The new location offers a charging experience fitting for the Porsche brand, located not far from the A5 autobahn close to the popular Europapark Rust. This makes it very convenient for business travellers, holidaymakers and families, with Freiburg im Breisgau only about 40 kilometres away.

The fast-charging station in Ringsheim is the eighth exclusive Porsche location. The brand’s other charging lounges are located in Bingen am Rhein, Estenfeld near Würzburg, Hamburg, Ingolstadt, Koblach (Austria), Leonberg and Nyon (Switzerland). Their positioning means that the stations can be used to form an interesting route through Europe for the first time: such a trip could, for example, lead from Bingen via Ringsheim to Nyon.

The sports car manufacturer’s fully electric models can be charged around the clock at the Porsche Charging Lounges. The Ringsheim site features a total of six DC fast-charging points that can provide up to 400 kW of charging power simultaneously. Owners of fully electric Porsche vehicles can therefore take full advantage of their cars’ fast-charging potential there. A current-generation Taycan, for example, can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent state of charge (SoC) in 18 minutes. A Macan takes only slightly longer, at 21 minutes.

Outside, roofed seating areas with built-in speakers emphasise the focus on relaxation. Comfortable lounge chairs, a well-stocked selection of soft drinks and snacks, a coffee machine, a water dispenser and two modern washrooms ensure a pleasant visit indoors. Capable Wi-Fi is also available.

The Porsche Charging Service continues to grow The Porsche Charging Service offers access to charging points from various providers, worldwide. Currently, more than 900,000 charging points in 26 countries are connected in Europe, including almost 85,000 charging points with more than 150 kW DC charging power. This includes the currently more than 750 fast charging stations in the IONITY network in Europe, with around 5,000 charging points. Like IONITY, Aral Pulse is a Preferred Partner of Porsche. Fines Charging recently joined as a new Preferred Partner in Bulgaria. Customers of the Porsche Charging Service Plus can charge there at a discounted rate of €0.39/kWh. Easily accessible, convenient handling The Porsche Charging Lounges are easy to reach. They are displayed in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system and in the My Porsche app with a gold-coloured icon. To gain access to the charging stations and lounge areas, a Porsche ID is required. A car’s licence plate can be linked to the Porsche ID, and stored in the My Porsche app, enabling the barrier to open automatically thanks to license plate recognition. Alternatively, customers can use the Porsche Charging Card or a QR code from the My Porsche app to gain easy access to the location and the lounge. Payment after a charging stop is carried out centrally via the Porsche Charging Service. On request, payment is also possible on an ad hoc basis.

SOURCE: Porsche