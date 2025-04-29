Eight million in Mioveni: Dacia’s factory that produces a car every 55 seconds reaches milestone

Dacia is celebrating a key milestone, as its factory in Mioveni, Romania, has produced its eight millionth vehicle to date

Dacia is celebrating a key milestone, as its factory in Mioveni, Romania, has produced its eight millionth vehicle to date. On Thursday 24 April 2025, a Dacia Bigster in Indigo Blue rolled off the line in the plant that produces a car every 55 seconds, with 1,357 vehicles made each day.

Spanning 355,000 sqm, the plant is of great historical importance to the brand. Following its opening on 20 August 1968, it began producing the Dacia 1100 model, under the Renault R8 licence.

During the first three decades that followed, production was dominated by the family of models developed under the Renault 12 licence. These were the Dacia 1300 / 1310 and its derivatives (1310 Sport, 1320, 1325, Pick-Up). Between 1969 and 2006, almost 2.3 million units were produced, of which 319,000 were commercial vehicles.

A new generation of models, designed entirely by Romania, was launched in 1995, under the name Dacia Nova. Based on this, Dacia later developed SupeRNova, and Solenza.

In 1999, a new chapter in Dacia’s history began when Renault Group took over Mioveni, later launching the Logan in 2004.

Over the 57 years that have passed since the production of the first Dacia car, six model generations have followed one another on the assembly line.

The production record belongs to the famed Dacia Duster. Launched in 2010, and already in its third generation, over 2.6 million have been produced to date. Building on the merits of its predecessor, the newest Duster enhances the multi-award-winning formula with a distinctive design, greater interior comfort and space and the latest technologies.

Dacia’s latest model, and the most recent to begin rolling off the line is the Bigster. Strongly reflecting Dacia’s values, it shakes up the C-SUV segment, offering buyers of larger, family-friendly cars the robust, well-equipped, great value that they have been longing for.

Even before cars have arrived in retailers across Europe, Bigster has already seen over 13,000 orders.

In the UK, customers will see deliveries in the coming month, with cars available for test drive in retailers within weeks.

SOURCE: Dacia