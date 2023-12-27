Eight generations in 50 years: the year 2024 is all about the Golf at Volkswagen

The Golf is the heart of the Volkswagen brand – and it stands for the term “bestseller” like hardly any other model. More than 37 million vehicles have been sold in eight generations. Volkswagen is celebrating the popular model to mark its 50th birthday next year. After all, the Golf has not only shaped mobility in Germany, but also in many other regions all over the world. However, the company is not just looking back as part of the birthday celebrations: the world premiere of the new Golf01 will take place already at the end of January – and like its predecessors, it will bring numerous innovations into series production.

Most successful European car