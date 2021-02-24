Eight 2021 Audi models recognized for 2021 IIHS ‘TOP SAFETY PICK+’ or ‘TOP SAFETY PICK’ distinction

The 2021 Audi A6, A6 allroad, A7, e-tron, and e-tron Sportback have earned the Insurance Insititute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2021 “TOP SAFETY PICK+” designation. Additionally, the 2021 Audi A4, A5 Sportback and Audi Q8 have been named to the list of 2021 IIHS “TOP SAFETY PICK” vehicles when equipped with certain headllghts.

In 2021 IIHS testing, all eight models earned the top “Good” rating in all six crashworthiness performance evaluations. All vehicles, standard equipped with Audi pre sense® city or front, achieved “Superior” ratings for Front Crash Prevention tests.

The 2021 Audi designees offer a full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, designed to help drivers confidently navigate the road and traffic. Driver assistance features include:

In the case of an impending collision, standard Audi pre sense® basic can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, and pretensioning the front safety belts.

Standard Audi pre sense® city or front uses a camera to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warnings to help alert the driver to potentially hazardous situations. If necessary, the car starts to apply brakes and is able to bring the vehicle to a full stop. At speeds below 25 mph, it can help prevent accidents within the system limits, and below 52 mph the vehicle will react to pedestrians under system limits. At higher speeds of up to 155 mph, warnings and brake intervention can help reduce the impact velocity.

Standard and available Audi side assist with lane departure warning provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph.

Standard lane-departure warning helps to keep the driver within the driving lane through corrective steering intervention and wheel vibration, at speeds above 40 mph.

Standard and available Rear cross-traffic assist (as part of Audi side assist) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can help inform the driver of approaching vehicles and, in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle.

Available Adaptive Cruise Assist helps accelerate, brake and maintain speed and distance. Adaptive cruise assist uses radar, camera, and ultrasonic sensors to continuously monitor the environment and help assist with highway driving.

Available Top view camera system uses front, rear and side-view cameras that allow the MMI system to stitch them together to display a simulated 360-degree view of the space around the vehicle for parking and narrow-spaces.

SOURCE: Audi