Egypt’s new milestone, all new Geely Coolray launched in Egypt

Coolray is the 4th model launched in the Egyptian Market

On January 15, 2024, Geely’s world’s best-selling model, the high-powered and smart SUV, Geely Coolray, was officially launched in Egypt, further satisfying local users’ pursuit of a high-quality car experience. At the same time, the Geely Egypt Auto Mobility flagship store opened, marking the Geely brand’s new development journey in Egypt. More than a hundred local media, celebrities, and well-known KOLs from Egypt witnessed the product launch, participated in test drives, and highly recognized and looked forward to the brand and products.

As an ancient civilization in the world and the third largest economy in Africa, Egypt has unique geographical strategic advantages and is an important gateway connecting Africa, Pan-Europe and the Middle East. It is also particularly critical for the globalization of the Geely brand. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Egypt, Geely has also ushered in a new business milestone in the Egyptian market. It has joined hands with the Auto Mobility team to deepen local operations and improve vehicle imports, local assembly, and product pre-sales and after-sales experience. In this regard, Mr. Song Jun, General Manager of Geely International Sales Company, said: “Geely will continue to deepen cooperation with excellent partners, work together to build a win-win and sustainable development partnership, in-depth localization, comprehensively aggregate resources from various channels, and work together to achieve Geely’s brand direction in Egypt that is upward and innovative that will provide local consumers with an easy, convenient and pleasant car buying experience.”

Geely Automotive Research Institute expert Bernhard Schoof was at the site and provided a detailed explanation of the outstanding performance of the Coolray As Geely’s fourth model in the Egyptian market, Coolray is the first SUV product under the BMA global modular architecture. It integrates Geely Automobile’s comprehensive advantages in safety, comfort, economy and environmental protection, and including a comprehensive upgrade with its power, design, intelligence and safety performance, it has the potential to become a hot-selling model in the B-class medium-sized SUV segment in the Egyptian market. Since its global launch, Coolray has sold more than 800,000 units in 46 countries, crossing cultural and geographical boundaries and gaining recognition from consumers around the world.

In addition to the release of new models and the opening of flagship stores, Geely will also introduce local professional manufacturing companies to the Egyptian market, lay out component assembly plants, and increase local assembly capacity. Allen Yang, Regional Director of Egypt, further stated that the introduction of the local assembly production model will provide Egyptian customers with more locally assembled Geely cars and greatly improve the quality and practicality of the products. This is also Geely’s brand mission as an industry leader to lead the growth and development of the Egyptian automobile market.

In addition, Geely will also reach distribution cooperation with four large dealer groups: El Masreya, B Auto and Xpress, establish Geely Auto exclusive service supporting facilities, and comprehensively optimize the user experience from product quality to service quality. Mr. Osman Abdelmoneim, Operations Director of Auto Mobility, said, “We are proud to join forces with our partners and look forward to continuously expanding our footprint in the next few years. Provide high-quality sales and service experience to more local consumers.”

Geely Auto International will continue to fulfill its brand mission, accelerate the pace of globalization, deepen localization operations, and provide global consumers with a travel experience that exceeds expectations with more high-value products and high-quality services.

SOURCE: Geely