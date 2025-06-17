Effortlessly electric: the all-new Nissan LEAF is the EV for everyone

Family-friendly EV crossover features a sleek, bold and thoughtful design

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today launched the all-new LEAF. The third-generation electric vehicle (EV) benefits from over 15 years of real-world insights gained through global sales of nearly 700,000 units.

Beyond appealing to EV intenders, the all-new LEAF provides a compelling alternative for internal combustion engine (ICE) buyers with its substantially increased maximum range, enhanced charging speed and a technology suite that makes daily driving easier and enriches owners’ lifestyles.

The all-new LEAF is targeted to arrive at retailers across the United States from autumn, with other regions to follow.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa says, “The Nissan LEAF reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. The original LEAF helped popularize electric vehicles, and this third generation invites consumers to embrace an EV lifestyle with a range of compelling features. It plays an important role in our Re:Nissan action plan, offering impressive performance, stylish design, and advanced technology.”

The all-new LEAF embodies Nissan’s Timeless Japanese Futurism design with a distinctive Japanese aesthetic conveyed in a simple yet powerfully modern way.

Both the exterior and interior feature a distinctive “ni-san” geometric symbol, combining two vertical rectangles with three horizontal ones. The pattern pronounced “ni” and “san,” phonetically creates the name Nissan and signals a new era for Nissan design and the LEAF, which has been completely reimagined for this new generation.

A fastback-like silhouette and features such as flush front door handles, aero-tuned wheels and a flat underbody combine to ensure the all-new LEAF not only looks bold and sleek, but also offers a 0.26 drag coefficient for U.S. and Japan models, and an even more impressive 0.25 for European variants.2

At the front, the daylight running lamps accentuate an evolved V-motion fascia. On select grades, a lightbar spans the length of the hood, which in some regions is positioned above an illuminated Nissan brand logo. At the rear, available 3D holographic tail lamps delivering a futuristic “digital Zen” element.

Available 19-inch alloy wheels amplify the all-new LEAF’s bold street appeal.

The interior is spacious with an almost entirely flat floor courtesy of Nissan’s CMF-EV platform and the wide horizontal instrument panel appears to be floating.

A monolith-style display features either dual 12.3-inch or dual 14.3-inch integrated screens depending on grade and region.

Select variants feature Bose® Personal® Plus premium audio with speakers integrated into the front headrests, providing a truly immersive audio experience.

A Nissan-first Dimming Panoramic Roof featuring heat shielding with embedded Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology allows owners to enjoy natural light and year-round comfort at the touch of a button.

The all-new LEAF delivers a responsive, ultra-smooth drive. The all-new, 3-in-1 EV powertrain with an integrated motor, inverter and reducer is 10% smaller than its predecessor and features Nissan’s unique motor control, which enhances refinement.

The new motor, paired with a new, high-rigidity motor-mount bracket, supports a 75-percent reduction in motor vibration compared to the outgoing model.

For select regions, newly available Intelligent Distance Control Assist helps intuitively maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front while driving in city traffic and also optimizes regenerative braking.

The all-new LEAF is available with two liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery options, both of which offer thermal conditioning functionality.

Select models are powered by batteries with 52 kWh of usable capacity, supporting an output of 130 kW and 345 Nm of torque. Larger 75 kWh batteries are also available, providing 160 kW and 355 Nm of torque.

An enhanced thermal recovery and management system harvests heat created by the onboard charger (OBC) to warm up the battery, increasing its regeneration potential in cold weather.

Additionally, on applicable grades a new intelligent navigation-linked thermal conditioning function optimizes battery cooling based on the selected drive route.

In the U.S., select grades featuring the 75 kWh battery are estimated to deliver a maximum range of up to 303 miles. Customers in the U.S. and Canada also benefit from the convenience of a North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector, allowing them to charge at Tesla Supercharger locations.3

When connected to a fast charger, owners can replenish 10-80% of their charge in as little as 35 minutes.4

An available Intelligent Route Planner also enhances EV ownership by providing real-time route information, state of charge and identification of convenient charging stations.

The all-new LEAF features a comprehensive suite of advanced and innovative driver assist technologies to make daily driving easier and more intuitive. These include an available 3D Intelligent Around View® Monitor, Invisible Hood View and Front Wide View functionality.

Beyond providing zero emission mobility, the all-new LEAF offers features and functionality to enhance the lifestyle of owners.

For select grades in the U.S., two 120V outlets are available: one for the cabin and the other for the cargo area. The outlets can discharge up to 1500W5 of combined power, allowing owners to power a variety of small to medium-size devices when enjoying outdoor adventures such as camping.

Additionally, an available V2L accessory adapter can connect to the external charging port to support convenient charging of devices outside of the vehicle.6

In Japan, the all-new LEAF will continue its ability to deliver Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) functionality. This allows it to supply electricity back to a home or receive solar generated energy when connected to a home energy management system, enabling users to power household appliances or charge devices using the energy stored in the vehicle’s battery.

Specifically for Europe, the all-new LEAF is Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) compatible, such that in the future it will be able to send stored energy back to the power grid. This function will help customers reduce energy costs while supporting a more stable and sustainable energy system.

The all-new, third generation Nissan LEAF will be assembled at the Tochigi Plant in Japan, as well as at Nissan’s state-of-the-art production facility in Sunderland, northeast England.

Further details including pricing will be provided closer to the start of sales in each respective market.

1 Estimated range subject to homologation. Range varies by region.

2 Based on Nissan internal measurement. Reflects the lowest value within the entire range. Actual values may vary based on specific vehicle configurations, trim levels, and grades.

3 Japan will retain CHAdeMO, and Europe will offer a CCS port.

4 Based on 150 kW DC fast charger at 25-degree Celsius ambient temperature.

5 Rating varies by region. Maximum combined output rating for Japan is 1500W. European models do not feature in-cabin V2L points.

6 Maximum external V2L output rating. In some markets/regions may require purchase of accessory V2L adapter/connector.

