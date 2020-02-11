Efficient pulling power: New BMW X5 xDrive40d and new BMW X6 xDrive40d with straight six-cylinder diesel engine and mild hybrid technology

The BMW X5 and the BMW X6 now also feature highly efficient mild hybrid technology to optimise the spontaneous power delivery and effectiveness of the drive system. As from May 2020, the new BMW X5 xDrive40d (combined fuel consumption: 6.4 – 5.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 167 – 154 g/km) and the new BMW X6 xDrive40d (combined fuel consumption: 6.2 – 5.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 164 – 153 g/km) will boast a newly developed straight six-cylinder diesel engine with a 48-volt starter generator. Thanks to the power output of the combustion engine being increased to 250 kW/340 hp, and the electrically assisted mild hybrid system, the superior forward thrust of the luxury-class Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) is experienced even more intensively.

Sporty and agile handling on the road as well as robust off-road versatility are hallmarks of the driving characteristics of the BMW X5 and the BMW X6. With the strong presence of its powerful and elegant design and a luxurious interior ambience also in the current model generation, the two founders of each of their segments make an impressive statement. Moreover, high-quality comfort features and advanced technology in the areas of operation and digitalisation contribute towards the driving pleasure experienced in the two BMW X models. The latest innovations in the field of drive technology now complement the engine portfolio of the SAV and the SAC with a diesel engine combining pulling power and efficiency in a particularly convincing manner.

Straight six-cylinder diesel engine with multi-stage turbocharging and optimised direct fuel injection.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology featured by the new 3-litre straight six-cylinder power plant comprises a two-stage turbocharging system and Common Rail piezo direct fuel injection. The spontaneous response characteristics of the supercharging system are enhanced by variable turbo geometry for the high and low pressure stages. With up to 10 injections per cycle, the injectors feed fuel to the combustion chamber at a pressure of up to 2,700 bar. The new pressure sensor integrated into the injector ensures exceptionally precise dosing as well as favourable fuel economy and clean combustion.

The new diesel engine develops a maximum torque of 700 Nm becoming available between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm. The engine achieves a maximum power output of 250 kW/340 hp at 4,400 rpm. Whether on the road or on off-road terrain, power is transferred in the new BMW X5 xDrive40d and the new BMW X6 xDrive40d via an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and intelligent BMW xDrive four-wheel technology, which – thanks to a rear-wheel accentuated set-up – enhances agility during dynamic cornering.

Two-stage NOX exhaust gas treatment, which was introduced as a standard feature on diesel models in 2012, has been further developed. This component, which is close to the engine, now comprises an oxidation catalyst converter and an SCR coating on the particulate filter. For optimum reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions a second dosage unit has been integrated at the outlet of the SCR system. Therefore, the new BMW X5 xDrive40d and the new BMW X6 xDrive40d now already comply with the mandatory regulations of the Euro 6d emission standard, which will not take effect until the beginning of 2021.

SOURCE: BMW Group