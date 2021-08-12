Efficient EVO engines in the new ŠKODA FABIA increase range thanks to lower fuel consumption

Five engines cover an output range from 48 kW (65 hp) to 110 kW (150 hp)

More choice, a wider output range and even greater efficiency: the fourth-generation ŠKODA FABIA is launched with five efficient engines from the Volkswagen Group’s latest EVO generation. They deliver outputs ranging from 48 kW (65 hp) to 110 kW (150 hp) and comply with the stringent Euro 6d emissions standard. Four of the five engines enable a WLTP range of over 900 kilometres when combined with the optional 50-litre tank now available for the first time. Other options for the ŠKODA FABIA include a Rough-Road package with an extra 15 millimetres of ground clearance as well as a stiffer sports suspension lowered by 15 millimetres.

The all-new FABIA is offered with a choice of five drivetrains from the Volkswagen Group’s EVO engine generation, all of which meet the Euro 6d emissions standard. The two 1.0 MPI engines now deliver an output of 48 kW (65 hp) and 59 kW (80 hp). A manual 5-speed gearbox is installed for both engines, as well as the 1.0 TSI with 70 kW (95 hp). The 1.0 TSI with 81 kW (110 hp) comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The most powerful engine for the new FABIA is the 1.5 TSI with 110 kW (150 hp) and a 7-speed DSG. The majority of the engines and all the transmissions for the new ŠKODA FABIA are produced in the Czech Republic. The MPI engines and 1.0 TSI powertrains are produced in Mladá Boleslav and the manual transmissions also leave the assembly line at ŠKODA’s main plant. The 7-speed DSG is manufactured at ŠKODA’s Vrchlabí plant. For the first time, the FABIA can be ordered with an optional 50-litre fuel tank instead of the standard 40-litre tank, which, in combination with four of the five engines, enables a maximum range of more than 900 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

Many innovative solutions for the EVO engines reduce fuel consumption and emissions

ŠKODA AUTO has made numerous refinements that reduce the fuel consumption and emissions of the two MPI engines from the current EVO generation while at the same time increasing their performance. An optimised crankshaft drive complete with pistons and piston rings reduces friction losses. Targeted modification of the water circulation system around the cylinder head and engine block ensures greater cooling efficiency for the cylinders, combustion chambers and integrated exhaust manifold. Moreover, the three-cylinder MPI engines operate on the Atkinson combustion cycle, in which the intake valves only close during a piston’s compression stroke. As a result, part of the air-fuel mixture is pushed back into the intake manifold. This reduces the compression ratio, which in turn lowers the fuel consumption. The two 1.0 TSI direct injection engines use a high injection pressure of 350 bar. Their innovative plasma coating is just 150 micrometres (0.15 millimetres) thick and replaces the cast-iron cylinder liners in the aluminium cylinder crankcase, reducing internal friction inside the three cylinders. This lowers fuel consumption and emissions even further, while reducing the thermal load through a more even distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber. The three-cylinder MPI engines also operate in the fuel-efficient Miller cycle and the turbocharger has variable turbine geometry. This results in a higher torque that is available over a wider range of engine speeds, while at the same time reducing emissions. The plasma coating and 350-bar injection pressure are also featured in the new top-of-the-range 1.5 TSI engine. Thanks to active cylinder management (ACT), the four-cylinder engine automatically deactivates two cylinders under light load conditions, a process that is virtually imperceptible to the driver and also helps to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Rough-Road package and sports suspension provide additional chassis variants

In addition to the standard version, two other chassis variants are optionally available for the all-new FABIA. The Rough-Road package comes with special springs, a modified suspension and additional protective elements for the chassis; ground clearance is increased by 15 millimetres. The sports suspension offers a firmer spring set-up and is lowered by 15 millimetres for a more dynamic driving experience.

SOURCE: ŠKODA