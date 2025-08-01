Efficiency record: MAN TGX with D30 PowerLion engine impresses European trade press

33,500 kilometers – almost once around the world: European trade journalists test the MAN TGX PowerLion

With the new D30 PowerLion drivetrain in the MAN TGX, MAN Truck & Bus is introducing a new generation of efficiency in long-haul transport. As part of a comprehensive press test campaign with test professionals from relevant European trade magazines, the new Power Lions covered a total of 33,500 kilometers – equivalent to almost one complete circumnavigation of the equator. In the independent consumption test, the MAN TGX, equipped with a completely new D30 engine, optimized MAN TipMatic transmission, and aerodynamic improvements, showed an average fuel saving of around five percent compared to the previous model with a D26 engine. Compared to current competitors tested on identical routes, the 520 and 560 hp MAN eTGX models achieved efficiency gains of up to 3.5 liters per 100 km.

“Our PowerLion drivetrain impressively demonstrates how powerful the latest diesel technology can be in commercial vehicles: extremely fuel-efficient, low in emissions, and yet so powerful that our customers can confidently master any transport task. A win-win for the environment, transport companies, and the future viability of logistics,” says Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales & Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus.

Records and press reviews from across Europe

After several months of press testing campaigns with test drives throughout Europe, the international trade press has given the new MAN PowerLion vehicles a thoroughly positive review. Their low fuel consumption on the test journalists’ routes, which were always identical for comparability purposes, is always mentioned in particular:

„With 21.01 liters of diesel, it is once again the number 1 on our track!“ – 1Truck Magazin (AT, 12/2024)

„It is once again more than a liter below the previous best value on our test track.“ – Truck & Trailer Welt (DE, 02/2025)

„With an outstanding performance, the MAN TGX 18.520 […] regained the crown in the 500 km super test by Vado e Torno.“ – Vado e Torno (IT, 06/2025)

„This is the first time that diesel consumption has been below 22 l/100 km on our highway test track.“ – EnCamion (ES, 05/2025)

„In short, we are impressed by the new MAN D30“ – BIGtruck (NL, 05/2025)

„Record-breaking fuel consumption.“ – TodoTransporte (ES, 06/2025)

„The performance is so clear that it needs no further comment.“ – Transportare Oggi (IT, 07/2025)

MAN PowerLion: economical and environmentally friendly powerhouse

The powerful yet economical heart of the new PowerLion drivetrain is the new MAN D30 engine. Developed with the combined expertise of the TRATON Group, the 13-litre inline six-cylinder engine achieves an efficiency of over 50 per cent, which is unprecedented in the commercial vehicle world. With a wide range of power outputs from 380 to 560 hp (2,100 to 2,800 Nm), the MAN D30 powerfully covers all application requirements.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus