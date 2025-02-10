Efficiency Champions 2025: the most efficient DAF trucks

Targeting lowest fuel consumption and emissions

DAF is about to provide its most efficient tractors and rigids with an ‘Efficiency Champion’ label. A special badge on the side of the cab will clearly signify that the vehicle makes optimal use of every drop of fuel.

When introduced, the New Generation DAF trucks were 10% more efficient than their already very efficient predecessors. Now, thanks to a series of innovations last autumn, fuel savings have increased by an additional 3%.

Further optimisation of the powertrain has made a significant contribution to reduced fuel consumption. At the same time, the standard features on the New Generation DAF trucks have been expanded to include digital mirrors, a full aerodynamics package, tyres with a low rolling resistance and predictive cruise control – all aimed at increasing fuel efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.

Every DAF tractor and rigid for long-haul transport is configured as an Efficiency Champion, on the condition that the truck meets the minimum requirements for Class 3 in the Maut, the German toll system for trucks.

DAF dealers use the TOPEC programme to configure trucks for specific applications and to demonstrate what choosing features like a faster rear axle reduction or smaller fuel tanks can mean in terms of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

‘An optimal specification and registration before 1 July 2025 will deliver an advantage within the German Maut for every kilometre driven over the next six years,’ says Bart Bosmans, member of the Board of Management at DAF Trucks with responsibility for Marketing & Sales. ‘We work every day on making our trucks even more efficient. The Efficiency Champions show just how important vehicle specifications are to achieving the lowest possible fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.’

SOURCE: DAF