Eelco Spoelder appointed new CEO of Autoneum

Matthias Holzammer is handing over the operational management of Autoneum for family reasons as of March 27, 2023. The Board of Directors of Autoneum Holding Ltd thank him for his outstanding work during the particularly challenging crisis years. As his successor the Board of Directors has appointed Eelco Spoelder, who has over 25 years of experience in the automotive supply industry.

Eelco Spoelder has held global leadership positions in the automotive supply industry at Faurecia and previously Continental, where he ensured operational competence and strategic continuity even in a challenging market environment. Mr. Spoelder has extensive experience in operations, manufacturing, purchasing, customer satisfaction, quality and IT and has proved successful in transforming businesses and delivering profitable growth. His core competencies include negotiating with an international network of customers and suppliers in the automotive supply industry. He is also deeply familiar with technology trends in the automotive industry. “In view of the many challenges and opportunities in the automotive industry, we are proud to have found in Mr. Spoelder a very accomplished and experienced leader who will further develop and implement our proven strategy,” said Hans-Peter Schwald, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Autoneum Holding Ltd.

Matthias Holzammer is leaving Autoneum at his own request for family reasons and will hand over operational management of the Group to Mr. Spoelder on March 27, 2023. He will then serve as Senior Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the new CEO until June 30, 2023. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Hans-Peter Schwald expressed his appreciation of the current CEO: “Matthias Holzammer led Business Group Europe to high profitability from 2012 to March 2019 and as CEO since October 2019 has steered Autoneum through the most turbulent times of the last decade. For his outstanding work and tireless commitment to Autoneum, the Board of Directors and I personally are grateful to him. We wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

SOURCE: Autoneum