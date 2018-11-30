Ed Hickin appointed Head of Business Sales at Citroën UK

Edward (Ed) Hickin moves from Head of Commercial Actions at Citroën UK to head up Business Sales, with effect from 1 December 2018. The latest Citroën models, such as New C5 Aircross SUV, New C4 Cactus Hatch and New Berlingo Van present significant incremental Business Sales opportunities in 2019. Ed succeeds Kristian Cholmondeley who moves to DS Automobiles UK as Head of Marketing Communications.

Ed Hickin has been appointed Head of Business Sales for Citroën in the UK, where his remit will be to maximise Citroën LCV and passenger car sales, primarily through the Citroën Business Centre Network.

After joining Citroën UK in 2003, Ed Hickin spent his first eleven years working with the Citroën Dealer Network in a number of field-based roles. Having sold Citroën cars and vans directly to UK businesses as an Area Fleet Manager – and having been part of the team that developed and rolled out the original Citroën Business Centre Programme in the UK – Ed brings a wealth of B2B sales experience to his new role. Ed was appointed Head of Commercial Actions at Citroën UK in October 2017. He takes up his new position during the launch phase for both New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV and New Berlingo Van.

Ed Hickin said; “I am excited to be appointed Head of Business Sales at this important time for the brand in the UK. The Citroën Business Centre Network will play a vital role in the sales success of products such as New C5 Aircross SUV, New C4 Cactus Hatch and New Berlingo Van with local fleet operators and Small, Medium Enterprises. With so many business-friendly products in the Citroën range now, 2019 is set to be a hugely successful year for Business Sales and a significant opportunity for the entire Citroën Dealer Network. I look forward to working with our Dealer partners to maximise sales and profitability in this important sector of the market.”

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK Sales Director, commented; “I am delighted to welcome Ed to lead our Business Sales offensive in 2019. Over the past two years, Citroën UK has successfully re-built a Retail foundation to our sales results, taking full advantage of our complete range renewal and averaging Retail sales growth of 27% for the past 7 months. For 2019, our aim is to build on this strong foundation and our historic success within the B2B market with both our Business Centres and Business Active Partners. Ed will play a crucial role with all Dealer partners to make this a success.”

Eurig added; “I thank Kris for his commitment and efforts, and wish him all the best in his new position working for the DS brand here in the UK.”

SOURCE: Citroën