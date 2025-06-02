Ecobat completes sale of European battery distribution business to Endless LLP

Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its European battery distribution business to Endless LLP, a UK-based private equity firm

The battery distribution division has been a meaningful part of Ecobat’s European portfolio, supplying a comprehensive range of batteries for various applications, including automotive, commercial vehicles, marine, leisure, and industrial uses. The distribution business has been instrumental in delivering high-quality energy storage solutions across Europe, featuring renowned brands such as Lucas, Exide, Varta, and Rolls.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the European battery distribution sale to Endless,” said Tom Slabe, Ecobat President & CEO. “This transaction marks another step in our strategy to divest non-core assets and sharpen our focus on our core mission of sustainable battery recycling. Ecobat will continue to explore additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond the sale of the battery distribution division.” Mr. Slabe added, “We are confident that Endless’s experience and strategic approach will support the ongoing success of the battery distribution business for our employees, customers, and suppliers.”

Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor and White & Case acted as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

