Eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative: the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA G-TEC

The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA G-TEC is designed to run on environmentally friendly compressed natural gas (CNG). The OCTAVIA G-TEC is fitted with a 1.5 TSI, providing 96 kW (130 PS), and achieves a range of 500 km* in the WLTP cycle when operated purely using this type of fuel. Three tanks installed in the underbody store a total of 17.33 kg of CNG. A 9-litre petrol tank ensures mobility in regions without suitable refuelling infrastructure. The new OCTAVIA G-TEC will be launched across Europe this autumn.

The 1.5 TSI in the OCTAVIA G-TEC is designed to run on natural gas and has an output of 96 kW (130 PS). This type of fuel burns more cleanly, resulting in CO 2 emissions in CNG mode that are around 25 per cent lower than when running on petrol; in addition, significantly less nitrogen oxide (NO x ) is emitted and no soot particles are produced. The engine is very efficient, thanks to, among other things, variable control of the intake valves according to what is known as the Miller combustion process. This enables consumption of 3.4 to 3.6 kg per 100 km in the WLTP cycle in CNG mode and 4.6 l per 100 km in petrol mode.

Boasting a CNG capacity of 17.33 kg, the OCTAVIA G-TEC has a range of 500 km* in the WLTP cycle in natural gas mode. When making use of the petrol in its 9-litre tank, the OCTAVIA G-TEC can cover a further 190 km*, giving it a total range of approx. 700 km*. Switching between CNG and petrol mode happens automatically without driver intervention.

The vehicle only accesses the petrol fuel supply in certain situations, such as when the engine is started after the CNG has been topped up, when the outside temperature is below -10 degrees Celsius, or when the gas tanks are so empty that the pressure drops below 11 bar. The OCTAVIA G‑TEC features a specific layout in the Virtual Cockpit and can be easily identified by a badge at the rear. The hatchback’s boot can hold 455 l, the COMBI’s boot capacity is 495 l.

In CNG mode, CO 2 emissions are 25 per cent lower than those of a conventional petrol engine, even when using natural gas. By using 20 per cent bio-CNG, as is currently common in Germany, for example, the car’s carbon footprint can be improved by as much as 35 to 40 per cent. Using fuel mixtures with an even higher percentage of bio-CNG, from plant residues and biological waste, leads to improvements of up to 90 per cent. This means that journeys under these circumstances are almost climate-neutral. Full climate neutrality can be achieved by using synthetic methane, which is produced with green electricity in a power-to-gas process. However, this procedure is still under development.

*This information is provisional and subject to change.

SOURCE: ŠKODA